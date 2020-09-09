Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 9: Mike Evans Sits Out

The Buccaneers unveiled their first injury report of the 2020 season and only wide receiver Mike Evans did not practice.

Sep 09, 2020
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Nothing says the start of a season like full-on injury report. The first one of 2020 came out on Wednesday for the Buccaneers, with only one player sitting out of the morning's practice. That player was wide receiver Mike Evans, who is "day to day," according to Head Coach Bruce Arians.

Arians didn't divulge much about the injury, saying it was soft tissue related. The below injury report revealed it has to do with Evans' hamstring. As far as what the means for Sunday's season opener against the familiar New Orleans Saints, that remains to be seen. Arians said Evans will be a game-time decision, even if he doesn't practice through the end of the week. Entering his seventh season with the Buccaneers, Evans is more than familiar with New Orleans and the ways they try to stop him. He has a new quarterback under center to worry about but is still more than capable in Arians' eyes.

Three other players to appear on Wednesday's injury report were all in the secondary. Andrew Adams, Parnell Motley and Ryan all participated in a limited fashion.

The Saints had three players miss practice on Wednesday, including third-year defensive end Marcus Davenport and rookie offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz. New Orleans' punter also missed practice with a back issue.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

S Andrew Adams (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

CB Parnell Motley (hamstring) – Limited Participation

CB Ryan Smith (ankle) – Limited Participation

Saints

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow) – Did Not Participate

G/C Cesar Ruiz (ankle) – Did Not Participate

P Blake Gillikin (back) – Did Not Participate

