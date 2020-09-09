Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 9: Mike Evans Sits Out

Nothing says the start of a season like full-on injury report. The first one of 2020 came out on Wednesday for the Buccaneers, with only one player sitting out of the morning's practice. That player was wide receiver Mike Evans, who is "day to day," according to Head Coach Bruce Arians.

Arians didn't divulge much about the injury, saying it was soft tissue related. The below injury report revealed it has to do with Evans' hamstring. As far as what the means for Sunday's season opener against the familiar New Orleans Saints, that remains to be seen. Arians said Evans will be a game-time decision, even if he doesn't practice through the end of the week. Entering his seventh season with the Buccaneers, Evans is more than familiar with New Orleans and the ways they try to stop him. He has a new quarterback under center to worry about but is still more than capable in Arians' eyes.