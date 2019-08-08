Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers Sign Guard Salesi Uhatafe, Place S D'Cota Dixon on Injured Reserve

Ahead of their first preseason game of the year, the Buccaneers signed an offensive linemen and placed rookie safety D’Cota Dixon on the reserved/injured list.

Aug 08, 2019 at 01:44 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Uhatafe

The Buccaneers placed rookie safety D'Cota Dixon on the reserved/injured list on Thursday ahead of their first preseason game of the year.

It puts an end to a promising start to training camp for the former tryout player, who had earned the praises of his coaches so far this preseason. Dixon was listed as a second-team safety on the Bucs' first depth chart, released on Wednesday. He was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin and will not count against the 90-man roster while on the Reserved/Injured list.

Dixon adds to a string of injuries for the Bucs' defensive backfield. Safety Justin Evans remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list and rookie safety Mike Edwards was limited in the Bucs' last practice before their game in Pittsburgh on Friday, participating only in individual drills. He sat out Tuesday altogether. Rookie cornerback Jamel Dean has also been held out of practice the last couple days and did not make the trip to Pittsburgh along with Evans.

In a corresponding move, the Buccaneers signed guard Salesi Uhatafe with the vacated spot on the roster. The 6-5, 320-pound Uhatafe spent part of this offseason with the Washington Redskins before being signed by Tampa Bay. Previously, he was a member of the Alliance of American Football's Salt Lake Stallions before the league folded.

Prior to joining the AAF, Uhatafe spent the preseason with the Atlanta Falcons after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was then released and spent time in Jacksonville on the Jaguars' practice squad last season.

Uhatafe played collegiately at the University of Utah where he earned Second-Team All-Pac 12 honors as a senior in 2017. A four-year starter at guard for the Utes, he played in all 52 games with 38 starts. He spent his entire senior season at the left guard position after spending his junior season at right guard. Uhatafe is a native of Euless, Texas and is first cousins with former University of Florida standout Jon Halapio.

With the news that Mike Liedtke will miss the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury, Uhatafe will provide depth for the Bucs' offensive line going forward in the preseason. His versatility at right or left guard is undoubtedly an advantage for depth along the line. Ali Marpet owns the starting spot at left guard and according to the Buccaneers' first official depth chart, second-year player Alex Cappa is the current starter at right guard. Uhatafe won't join the team in Pittsburgh but will look to fit in on the depth chart as training camp goes on.

The Buccaneers' preseason roster again sits at 90 with the moves.

Related Content

news

Mike Evans Placed on COVID List

WR Mike Evans, already dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last game, has now landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Breshad Perriman Returns from COVID List

The Buccaneers have activated Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list after the veteran receiver missed two games
news

Bucs Elevate Season-High Four Players from Practice Squad

As they continue to deal with some new holes in the depth chart, the Bucs elevated four players from the practice squad for Sunday's game: RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and DL Benning Potoa'e
news

Bucs Activate Rashard Robinson, Justin Watson

On Friday, the Bucs activated CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve and wide receiver Justin Watson from the PUP list, adding depth to a special teams unit that recently lost Patrick O'Connor
news

Bucs Place Two on I.R., Two on COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers moved ILB Lavonte David and RB Leonard Fournette to injured reserve, meaning they will miss the rest of the regular season, and placed WR Jaelon Darden and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Add Le'Veon Bell to Depleted Backfield

The Buccaneers signed veteran RB Le'Veon Bell on Wednesday, adding an experienced runner and pass-catcher to a backfield that has been thinned by injuries to Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard
news

Chris Godwin, Patrick O'Connor Land on Injured Reserve

Knee injuries sustained against the Saints have sent WR Chris Godwin and DL Patrick O'Connor to injured reserve as the Bucs begin to work through the aftermath of a damaging loss on Sunday night
news

Barner, Grayson Among Protected Bucs in Week 16

The Bucs have two new names on their weekly practice squad protection list that reflect the team's current injury issues, with RB Kenjon Barner and WR Cyril Grayson joining K Jose Borregales and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson on the list
news

Bucs Elevate Two, Place Breshad Perriman on COVID List

The Buccaneers placed WR Breshad Perriman on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and also elevated RB Kenjon Barner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in Sunday's game
news

Rashard Robinson Returns to Practice

CB Rashard Robinson returned to practice on Wednesday, beginning a three-week period during which he could be activated from injured reserve…The Bucs also brought RB Kenjon Barner back to the practice squad
news

Bucs Place RB Giovani Bernard on I.R.

Running back Giovani Bernard's hip injury has forced him to injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next three games…The Bucs also added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad
news

Two DBs on Buccaneers' Protection List in Week 15

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for the week leading up to Sunday night's game with the Saints is the same as last week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, S Troy Warner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
Advertising