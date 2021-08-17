Buccaneers Sign T Jake Benzinger 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed tackle Jake Benzinger.
Benzinger (6-7, 295) originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 prior to being waived on Aug. 3, 2020. He later signed a futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts in January of 2021 prior to being waived on Aug. 10. A Williamston, Massachusetts, native, Benzinger played collegiately at Wake Forest where he was named honorable mention All-ACC as a redshirt senior (2019).
In addition, Tampa Bay placed guard Sadarius Hutcherson on Injured Reserve.