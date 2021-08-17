Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers Sign T Jake Benzinger 

Aug 17, 2021 at 08:45 AM
AP_21209584576857
Indianapolis Colts tackle Jake Benzinger runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed tackle Jake Benzinger.

Benzinger (6-7, 295) originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 prior to being waived on Aug. 3, 2020. He later signed a futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts in January of 2021 prior to being waived on Aug. 10. A Williamston, Massachusetts, native, Benzinger played collegiately at Wake Forest where he was named honorable mention All-ACC as a redshirt senior (2019).

In addition, Tampa Bay placed guard Sadarius Hutcherson on Injured Reserve.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Waive Two Players, Trim Roster to 85

The Buccaneers reached the required 85-man limit ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline by waiving offensive guard Donell Stanley and wide receiver John Franklin III. 
news

Buccaneers Waive Three Players Following Preseason Opener

The team announced Sunday that it has waived tight end De'Quan Hampton, cornerback Cameron Kinley and wide receiver Josh Pearson as part of an effort to get the roster down to the required 85 players by Tuesday.
news

Bucs Bolster O-Line Depth, Bring Back Earl Watford

Tampa Bay is bringing back a familiar face, signing versatile offensive lineman Earl Watford to the roster.
news

Cameron Brate Set to Return from PUP List

The Buccaneers' offense will get a little deeper this week when veteran TE Cameron Brate, a productive red zone weapon throughout his career, comes off the active/PUP list and returns to practice
news

Chris Wilcox Comes Off PUP List

Rookie cornerback Chris Wilcox will be making his training camp debut soon after he was removed from the Bucs' active/physically unable to perform list
news

Jordan Whitehead Activated from COVID List

The Bucs are getting starting safety Jordan Whitehead back on the field, activating him from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and waiving rookie safety Augie Contressa
news

Buccaneers Sign Tackle Chidi Okeke

The Bucs filled an open spot on their training camp O-Line depth chart on Thursday by signing first-year tackle Chidi Okeke, who spent all of 2019 on the Dolphins' practice squad
news

Bucs Waive Rookie Tackle Calvin Ashley

Calvin Ashley, an undrafted free agent from Florida A&M was waived after electing to leave the Buccaneers' training camp
news

Buccaneers Sign Safety Chris Cooper, Roster Now Stands at 90

The Bucs filled their last roster spot right before the first practice of 2021 training camp on Sunday morning, adding to their defensive depth.
news

Bucs Sign TE De'Quan Hampton, Place Two More on PUP List

A day before the start of training camp, the Buccaneers have added first-year TE De'Quan Hampton and placed TE Cameron Brate and WR Justin Watson on the active/PUP list
news

Jordan Whitehead Placed on COVID List

Fourth-year safety and 2020 starter Jordan Whitehead will not be available for the start of training camp on Sunday after landing on the Bucs' reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday
Advertising