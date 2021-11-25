Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Will Gholston Donates 920 Thanksgiving Meals to Help Bay Area Families

Tampa Bay’s resident do-gooder, defensive tackle Will Gholston, donated $60,000 to provide 920 local families with Thanksgiving meals this week.

Nov 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

211124_TR_WillGholstonThanksgivingMeals_065
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 24, 2021 - Food distributed during Will Gholston’s Thanksgiving Meal Distribution at Hillsborough Community College. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Though Will Gholston may be known by opponents as a menacing run stopper on the field – in the Tampa Bay community, it might be hard to find a bigger softie with a bigger heart than the six-foot-six defensive tackle, who's been with the Buccaneers since 2013.

This holiday season, Gholston and his family donated $60,000 to provide 920 families with Thanksgiving meals. Why 920 families, specifically? Well, Gholston wears number 92 on his jersey – but his vision was bigger than that. So, he added a zero and enlisted the help of Feeding Tampa Bay to make his vision come to life.

"I love their mission, their passion," Gholston said of the organization. "I wanted to find someone who would be able to help me do what I envisioned and that was to be able to feed 920 families this year."

Meals were distributed in four different locations throughout Tampa Bay on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving week. The largest distribution center was right here at Hillsborough Community College, near the team's training facility, where roughly 350 cars came through to collect full Thanksgiving meals.

Not only is Tampa home to Gholston and his family, but the cause is deeply personal for him. Originally a Detroit-native, Gholston went through periods of hunger and homelessness during his childhood. It doesn't feel right to ask for help, he recalled. That's why it was important for him to give those in need this holiday season an option with no questions asked, thereby removing barriers and making help more accessible.

"I remember having nothing to eat," Gholston said. "That's a tough situation. It's hard to ask. So, hopefully I took a little bit off some people's shoulders that now they don't have to ask – they can just show up."

Gholston also believes in the power of paying it forward. He's regularly referenced the village it took to raise him and how much help he's received throughout his journey. Now, he's in a position to help the community around him in a pretty full circle way and sees the potential for it to continue.

"I've made it in this situation, so why not pay it forward?" said Gholston. "Who knows? Somebody else in one of those cars may be able to do even more good down the road."

Gholston is no stranger to helping out both Tampa and his hometown of Detroit, either. Earlier this year, Gholston donated $225,000 to Moffitt Cancer Center to help support cancer health disparities research. He lost both his father and uncle to cancer and his mother is a breast cancer survivor. Gholston continues to serve as an ambassador for the Connection to Cancer program, a joint effort between the Buccaneers and Moffitt Cancer Center.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers O-Line Provides Boost for Tampa Bay Community in 15th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line

On Sunday, the Buccaneers' offensive line continued a 15-year tradition of sponsoring Thanksgiving meals for Bay Area families through the food distribution event, which was enhanced with a $44,000 matching grant from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.
news

Bucs to Honor Military Service Members, Veterans and Families Throughout Monday's Salute to Service Game, Presented By USAA 

Special guests and tributes, pre-game military enlistment ceremony among many Salute to Service activities 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts Ninth Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run Powered by Jabil

Event has helped raise more than $350,000 towards breast cancer research and patient services
news

Buccaneers Launch Year Two of Mentorship Program

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their second year of the Youth Leadership Program with both staff and player participants providing mentorship to local students.
news

Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Join Forces for Connection to Cancer Program

news

Leaders in Sport Names Tampa Bay Buccaneers Winner of 2021 Inclusion Award 

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Present More Than $50,000 in New Technology to Young Middle Magnet School in East Tampa

Teachers receive new devices to help bridge the digital divide for students; Title I school a focus of Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative and team's Youth Leadership Program
news

Hillsborough County Introduces Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

Tampa becomes the latest home to a USA Wheelchair Football League team as the program expands to nine cities nationwide.
news

Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Over the next week, team to welcome special guests at Training Camp for Military Day presented by USAA, Buccaneers Community Impact Day and Women of Red Training Camp presented by AdventHealth 
news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.
news

Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

Bucs' Social Justice Initiative Promotes Youth Empowerment and Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Boys & Girls Club Renovation Project Revealed to Clearwater Representatives and Local Youths Today
Advertising