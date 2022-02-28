Bucco Bruce and Bucs Throwback Uniforms Returning in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' classic 'creamsicle' uniforms, and the Throwback Games to showcase them, are coming back!

Due to global supply chain challenges, we will have to wait one more year than hoped. This is the earliest that Nike can finish production of the orange uniforms.

The team originally held a series of Throwback Games from 2009 to 2012 and they were extremely popular with Buccaneers fans. In addition to outfitting players in uniforms inspired by the orange and white sets the team wore from its inaugural season of 1976 through 1996, the Buccaneers also decked out Raymond James Stadium in orange for those occasions.