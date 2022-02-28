Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucco Bruce and Bucs Throwback Uniforms Returning in 2023

Beginning in the 2023 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back Bucco Bruce and their original orange and white uniforms for Throwback Games, as they did to much fan approval from 2009-2012.

Feb 28, 2022 at 04:47 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

ThrowbackAnnouncement_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' classic 'creamsicle' uniforms, and the Throwback Games to showcase them, are coming back!

Due to global supply chain challenges, we will have to wait one more year than hoped. This is the earliest that Nike can finish production of the orange uniforms.

The team originally held a series of Throwback Games from 2009 to 2012 and they were extremely popular with Buccaneers fans. In addition to outfitting players in uniforms inspired by the orange and white sets the team wore from its inaugural season of 1976 through 1996, the Buccaneers also decked out Raymond James Stadium in orange for those occasions.

The Buccaneers stopped holding Throwback Games in 2013 when the NFL instituted a rule that teams could only fit their players with one set of helmets for an entire season. Since 1997, the Bucs have worn pewter helmets, which would not have worked with the orange and white throwbacks. Last summer, however, the NFL revised that rule to allow teams to fit two sets of helmets, making it possible to have a second color available for throwback uniforms.

