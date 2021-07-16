Tampa Bay Buccaneers

An Offseason Full of Goodwill for the Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

Players have been using their off time this summer to do some good in their communities.

Jul 16, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The NFL may have entered its 'dead period' following mandatory mini-camp in early June but that didn't stop many Buccaneers from getting involved in their communities during their off time. With training camp just around the corner now, let's take a look and see what players have been up to these past few weeks.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown kicked things off leading up to mini-camp, hosting a youth football camp for 200 inner city children and their coaches near his hometown in Ft. Lauderdale on June 5. He also held a fundraising dinner with present and former NFL stars like Michael Vick, Chad Ochocinco, Frank Gore and Kenny Golloday in attendance, according to an article by the Associated Press. He raised a total of $125,000 for his Live Your Vision Foundation, which aims to help kids learn to succeed in all aspects of life.

The very next day, fellow Central Michigan alum Sean Murphy-Bunting held another football camp in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Youth Football League. Murphy-Bunting will also be helping to host a Tailgate Day on Saturday, July 17 in Odessa, Florida with his and his mother's Successful Jocks Foundation and the Tampa Bay Youth Football League. The event will include food vendors, games and special appearances from Murphy-Bunting and some of his Super Bowl-winning teammates beginning at 10am at Keystone Park.

For more information on the event, visit https://successfuljocks.org/programs.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and his Mike Evans Family Foundation awarded scholarships at the end of May and then immediately following mini-camp hosted two benefit events, including their annual bowling tournament and annual golf outing. In all, over $50,000 was raised for the foundation that helps further education for youth and aid those affected by domestic violence.

Evans also hosted a youth football camp back in his hometown of Galveston, Texas. He was one of three players to hold their respective camps on June 26. Running back Ronald Jones hosted a camp in McKinney, Texas just a few hours away from Evans, while Leonard Fournette held a youth football camp in New Orleans, where he grew up. Fournette also took local youth on a shopping spree for needed apparel and school supplies.

Second-year wide receiver Tyler Johnson held his youth football camp in Minneapolis, Minnesota on July 10. It was the first time Johnson hosted a football camp and was made extra special by being held in his hometown.

