An Offseason Full of Goodwill for the Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The very next day, fellow Central Michigan alum Sean Murphy-Bunting held another football camp in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Youth Football League. Murphy-Bunting will also be helping to host a Tailgate Day on Saturday, July 17 in Odessa, Florida with his and his mother's Successful Jocks Foundation and the Tampa Bay Youth Football League. The event will include food vendors, games and special appearances from Murphy-Bunting and some of his Super Bowl-winning teammates beginning at 10am at Keystone Park.

For more information on the event, visit https://successfuljocks.org/programs.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and his Mike Evans Family Foundation awarded scholarships at the end of May and then immediately following mini-camp hosted two benefit events, including their annual bowling tournament and annual golf outing. In all, over $50,000 was raised for the foundation that helps further education for youth and aid those affected by domestic violence.