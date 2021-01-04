Bucs' 2021 Opponents Include Both East Divisions, Bears, Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 schedule is going to have a decidedly East Coast feel to it.

The Buccaneers concluded their 2020 regular season on Sunday with a 44-27 win over Atlanta that locked in the fifth seed in the NFC playoff field and will send them on the road in the opening round against the NFC East champion. That will be either the Washington Football Team or the New York Giants, but either way there will be a rematch in 2021 because the Buccaneers will play all four NFC East teams next year.

Tampa Bay will also play all four AFC East teams and have their usual home-and-away series with the three other teams in the NFC South. The final two games on the 16-game schedule will pit the Bucs against the teams that matched their division standing in the NFC North and West division. The Buccaneers finished second in the South which means they'll get a home game against the Chicago Bears, who finished second in the North, and an away game against the Los Angeles Rams, who finished second in the West.