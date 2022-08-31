Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Start 2022 Practice Squad with 14 Returning Players

Veteran DL Deadrin Senat, long-time Buccaneer Ryan Griffin and undrafted rookie WRs Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger are included on the first iteration of this year's practice squad

Aug 31, 2022 at 02:39 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Ryan Griff website

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived, released or traded 26 players (with a 27th going on injured reserve) on Tuesday as they got their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53, but 14 of those six were back on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon.

Those 14, which included four vested veterans and 10 young players who were subject to the waiver wire, form most of the Buccaneers' first iteration of their 2022 practice squad. They have two more spots to fill in the coming days, which may be used to bring in available players who were waived or released by other teams Tuesday.

Veteran defensive lineman Deadrin Senat, a former third-round pick out of nearby USF who joined the Bucs in the spring after four seasons in Atlanta, was one of the four veterans signed to the squad. Quarterback Ryan Griffin, who has been with the franchise since being claimed off waivers in September of 2015, will head into his eighth season in Tampa. He on the active roster for most of the 2015-21 campaigns before spending all of last year on the practice squad. Teams are allowed to use up to six of their 16 spots on veteran players with any level of experience. The other spots must be filled by players with no more than two years of accrued free agency credit.

Among the 10 young players signed back on Wednesday were wide receivers Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger, a pair of undersized but dynamic performers who were impressive in the preseason. Safety Nolan Turner, another undrafted free agent, earned a spot as well after seeing extensive playing time in the three preseason contests.

Here are the first 14 players signed to the Buccaneers' 2022 practice squad:

OLB Genard Avery*

T Dylan Cook

CB Don Gardner

WR Kaylon Geiger

DL Mike Greene

QB Ryan Griffin*

TE JJ Howland

RB Patrick Laird*

C John Molchon

DL Willington Previlon

ILB J.J. Russell

DL Deadrin Senat*

WR Devin Thompkins

S Nolan Turner

(* veteran exceptions)

The Buccaneers added Avery late in the preseason after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cook, Gardner, Greene, Howland and Russell were additional undrafted free agents signed by the Buccaneers in May. Laird was signed in mid-August after spending most of the previous three seasons on the Dolphins' active roster. Molchon and Previlon were on Tampa Bay's practice squad last season.

READ MORE: Tyler Johnson Among Cuts as Bucs Get to 53

READ MORE: Bucs' Tilt Towards Offense on Initial 53-Man Roster of 2022

Limited Single Game Tickets are available now! Click here to buy.

Related Content

news

Tyler Johnson Among Cuts as Bucs Get to 53

The Buccaneers made 27 roster moves on Tuesday to get down to the regular-season limit of 53 players, including the waiver of WR Tyler Johnson, the release of S Logan Ryan and the placement of CB Rashard Robinson on I.R.

news

Bucs Trade Grant Stuard to Colts

On Tuesday, with the deadline for final roster cuts looming, the Buccaneers sent second-year ILB Grant Stuard to Indianapolis along with a 2023 seventh-round pick, getting back a 2023 sixth-rounder

news

Bucs Sign Genard Avery, Lend Experience to LB Corps

The Buccaneers have added linebacker Genard Avery, who started 12 games for the Eagles last season, to a position that otherwise lacked in experience behind its two outstanding starters

news

Bug Howard Waived as Bucs Get to 80

The Buccaneers waived/injured first-year tight end Bug Howard on Tuesday, making the last move necessary to trim the roster to 80 players by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline

news

Bucs Place Cam Gill, Aaron Stinnie on Injured Reserve

OLB Cam Gill's Lisfranc injury and G Aaron Stinnie's ACL tear will keep both players off the field for the 2022 season, as the Buccaneers placed them on injured reserve on Monday

news

Bucs Begin Second Round of Roster Cuts

The Buccaneers waived S Troy Warner and released WR Vyncint Smith on Sunday, leaving them with three more moves to make before the Tuesday deadline to get the roster down to 80 players

news

Bucs Bring Back Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib, who started 17 games and produced 12.5 sacks for the Buccaneers during the 2018-19 seasons, has re-signed with Tampa Bay, which is short on OLB depth after a Cam Gill injury

news

Ross Cockrell Among Cuts as Bucs Hit New Roster Limit

The Buccaneers trimmed six players from their preseason roster on Tuesday, including veteran CB Ross Cockrell, as they complied with the new roster limit of 85 men

news

Bucs Add Patrick Laird to Backfield

After losing veteran Kenjon Barner to an ankle injury in Saturday's preseason opener, the Bucs bolstered their offensive backfield with the signing of former Dolphins running back Patrick Laird

news

Rookie Corner Don Gardner Activated from PUP List

The Bucs cleared out their active/physically unable to perform list on Sunday by activating CB Don Gardner, meaning the undrafted rookie can immediately rejoin the team in practice

news

Bucs Sign TE Bug Howard

The Buccaneers added another player to their tight end mix on Friday, signing second-year man Bug Howard and waiving punter Sterling Hofrichter…In addition, G Sadarius Hutcherson was activated from PUP

Advertising