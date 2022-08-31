Bucs Start 2022 Practice Squad with 14 Returning Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived, released or traded 26 players (with a 27th going on injured reserve) on Tuesday as they got their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53, but 14 of those six were back on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon.

Those 14, which included four vested veterans and 10 young players who were subject to the waiver wire, form most of the Buccaneers' first iteration of their 2022 practice squad. They have two more spots to fill in the coming days, which may be used to bring in available players who were waived or released by other teams Tuesday.

Veteran defensive lineman Deadrin Senat, a former third-round pick out of nearby USF who joined the Bucs in the spring after four seasons in Atlanta, was one of the four veterans signed to the squad. Quarterback Ryan Griffin, who has been with the franchise since being claimed off waivers in September of 2015, will head into his eighth season in Tampa. He on the active roster for most of the 2015-21 campaigns before spending all of last year on the practice squad. Teams are allowed to use up to six of their 16 spots on veteran players with any level of experience. The other spots must be filled by players with no more than two years of accrued free agency credit.

Among the 10 young players signed back on Wednesday were wide receivers Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger, a pair of undersized but dynamic performers who were impressive in the preseason. Safety Nolan Turner, another undrafted free agent, earned a spot as well after seeing extensive playing time in the three preseason contests.

Here are the first 14 players signed to the Buccaneers' 2022 practice squad:

OLB Genard Avery*

T Dylan Cook

CB Don Gardner

WR Kaylon Geiger

DL Mike Greene

QB Ryan Griffin*

TE JJ Howland

RB Patrick Laird*

C John Molchon

DL Willington Previlon

ILB J.J. Russell

DL Deadrin Senat*

WR Devin Thompkins

S Nolan Turner

(* veteran exceptions)

The Buccaneers added Avery late in the preseason after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cook, Gardner, Greene, Howland and Russell were additional undrafted free agents signed by the Buccaneers in May. Laird was signed in mid-August after spending most of the previous three seasons on the Dolphins' active roster. Molchon and Previlon were on Tampa Bay's practice squad last season.