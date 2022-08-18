A New Look in 2022? | S.S. Mailbag

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are spending most of the second week of the preseason in Nashville, getting in a pair of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans before the two teams square off for a game at Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. And that means Logan Ryan is returning to a place that means a lot to him, where he had a productive three-year stretch and one particularly strong season. In 2019, Ryan played all 16 games for the Titans and produced not only four interceptions and four forced fumbles but also 4.5 sacks. (He had another interception in the postseason, but we'll get to that in a moment.)

"Yeah, it's great, I love it here," said Ryan from the Titans' practice facility on Wednesday. "This is where my son was born, and my foundation was born. I have great memories here. They've got a lot more buildings now – it's nice, they've got a whole parking deck – so hopefully I was a part of that. I'm happy for the guys. It's good to see familiar faces and it was good work today."

Ryan returned to the practice field on Wednesday morning in Nashville after missing a few workouts due to unspecified soreness. That means he should be able to play on Saturday night if the coaches choose to put him in the lineup; Head Coach Todd Bowles has stated that some starters will play in that contest after virtually none of them suited up in Week One. The game doesn't count and Ryan probably wouldn't play long if he did get in the game, but he would still probably like to have a good outing against his former team, maybe turn in a splash play or two.

Of course, Ryan doesn't need a "revenge game" against the Titans because he's already taken care of that. Tennessee was his second team after he spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, and those two teams met in the Wild Card round of the 2019 playoffs. Tennessee had a 14-13 lead over the favored Patriots in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. New England was backed up at its own one-yard line with only 15 seconds to play, so another Tom Brady miracle comeback was unlikely anyway, but Ryan made it a moot point. He picked off what would prove to be Brady's last pass as a Patriot and returned it nine yards for a touchdown.

But this got me thinking about other players who signed with the Buccaneers as free agents and later had big "revenge" games against one or more of their former teams. The most famous one was probably Brady's own homecoming in Foxborough last season, his second year with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay won the game, but in a season full of outlandish offensive numbers, this wasn't one of his more noteworthy statistical games. Brady did throw for 269 yards, but that was below his per-game average in 2021 and he did not record a touchdown pass. Of course, the win was surely the most important thing for him on that emotional night.

There are some other former Buccaneers who made their original team(s) pay. Most recently, former Bronco Shaquil Barrett had a grand time in his return to Empower Field at Mile High in 2020. Coming off a league-leading 19.5 sacks in his breakout season after signing with the Buccaneers, Barrett tormented his former team with six tackles, 2.0 sacks and three tackles for loss, and he even threw in a safety for good measure. He was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Rewind a bit further into Bucs history and we have cornerback Martin Mayhew playing against his former team, Washington, during the 1996 season. Mayhew had four tackles and a first-quarter interception that set up the Bucs' opening touchdown in a 24-10 victory. He added a stop on special teams for the heck of it. Mayhew's teammate, linebacker Hardy Nickerson, never got to play his original team, the Steelers, while he was with the Buccaneers, though he later had a huge game against Pittsburgh while wearing the Jaguars' colors.

Well-traveled quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had played for six other teams before he got to Tampa in 2017, so there were plenty of opportunities for reunions during his two seasons with the Buccaneers. Probably his best performance against a former team was at Cincinnati in 2018. He actually relieved starter Jameis Winston in that one and led a furious if ultimately unsuccessful comeback in a 37-34 decision. Fitzpatrick completed 11 of 15 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and the second-best single-game passer rating of his career (154.9).

The king of this category, though has to be Brad 'The Bull' Johnson. Johnson played quarterback for two other teams before signing with Tampa Bay in 2001, Minnesota and Washington, and he took advantage of opportunities to make both regret letting him walk. In 2002, the Bucs and Vikings met in Week Nine and Johnson had a career day in a 34-24 victory. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 313 yards, five touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 148.3 passer rating. (Johnson was also outstanding in another drubbing of the Vikes in 2001, but this one was better.) In 2003, he got his crack at Washington in Week Six and completed 22 of 30 throws for 268 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 140.0 passer rating as the Bucs won, 35-13.

Now on to your questions.

A reminder that you can send questions to me anytime you want on Twitter (@ScottSBucs) and they're easier to find if you include the hashtag #SSMailbagBucs. We are also now soliciting questions each week on our Instagram page; look for that story on Wednesdays. As always, if you want to get a longer question into the mailbag and would prefer to email your question, you can do so to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com.

Biggest change to game plan this season?

- @I.john19 (via Instagram)

You may have noticed this, but NFL coaches aren't big on sharing their actual game plans with anyone not involved in executing said plans. So any discussion we have here on the Bucs' plans for either side of the ball will be mostly conjecture, though there is some good evidence to guide us in sort of a big-picture look at the team.

On offense, I think there is reason to believe that the Buccaneers' scheme will be even more receiver-driven than the last two years, mostly because Rob Gronkowski chose to retire. The Buccaneers don't have a direct one-for-one replacement for what Gronkowski could do and I doubt that anyone among those ranks is going to match the 55 catches (in just 12 games!) that he had last year. When Todd Bowles has talked about replacing Gronkowski's targets this summer, he's often mentioned receivers – such as Julio Jones – and running backs. It's worth nothing that until he got Gronkowski Bruce Arians (and by extension Byron Leftwich) never really had a tendency to throw to the tight ends that much.

Assuming they are all healthy together some time soon, there are enough big-time threat in the Bucs' receiving room to potentially overwhelm opposing defenses. It is tantalizing to think about the many three-receiver combinations Tampa Bay can make out of the likes of Jones, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and some additional contributors from among the likes of Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Cyril Grayson. It simply makes sense to find a way to get all those playmakers on the field as much as possible.

So maybe we see more "11" personnel (three receivers, one tight end, one back) and a little less "12" (two tight ends, two receivers, one back). The Buccaneers used various packages of two or more tight ends on about 22% of their snaps last year. The 11 personnel package was still their most common alignment, used on 66.5% of their snaps, but there is still room for that number to go up. The Los Angeles Rams, for instance, made use of their own very talented receiving room by going with 11 personnel on 83.4% of their snaps.

I think there was a general belief that by going from Bruce Arians and his 'no risk it, no biscuit' philosophy to a defensive-minded coach in Todd Bowles the Buccaneers would become more conservative on offense and try to run it more. I don't think that's necessarily true, though the Buccaneers' offense, as good as it has been the last two years, probably could use a bit more run-pass balance. But in the end you have to go with what works and Bowles has made it clear on several occasions that he will do exactly that, throwing or running as many times as it takes to get a victory.

What I actually think you could see more of in 2022 is the running backs in the passing game. Brady always had a lot of success throwing to his running backs in New England, particularly the recently-retired James White, and he may have the talent around him to do so again this year. He already has a good connection with Leonard Fournette, to whom he completed 69 passes in 14 games last year, and now he's got rookie Rachaad White, who looks like a fluid pass-catcher, to work with as well. There's also Gio Bernard, who is a seasoned pass-catching back who has been held back a bit by injuries since arriving in Tampa.

There's probably less to say about scheme changes on defense. I'll be surprised if Bowles, who has always been one of the most aggressive defensive play-callers in the league, dials back on that aggression at all. In contrast, he should have the tools on hand to unleash even more chaos through creative blitz packages.

The driving force here is that most of the main performers on defense have now been in the system for three years, and the newcomers like Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal are savvy veterans who have picked it up fast. With everyone very much on the same page and knowing where there help is when they have a shot at a big play, Bowles should be able to unveil some new looks and disguises that Buccaneer opponents have seen yet.

Also, it looks like the defense is going to get creative with its group of safeties – Ryan, Neal, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards. We've definitely seen a lot of looks in training camp with three of those safeties on the field at the same time, and not always deployed in the same spots.

Favorite game from last season?

- @soldier_veil59 (via Instagram)

Our Instagram contributors are certainly being judicious with their word counts today! Anyway, with this question it's safe to say the answer won't include the word 'Saints.'

The Buccaneers won 14 of their 19 games in 2021, including playoffs, and had the NFL's most prolific passing attack and second-most points scored. Safe to say there were some high-flying games along the way. That started right from the opener with Tom Brady leading the Bucs on a game-winning drive in the NFL's annual Kickoff Game, thus avoiding an upset at the hands of the visiting Dallas Cowboys. And speaking of Brady-led comebacks, I'm not sure the Buccaneers had any business winning that Week 17 game against the Jets in the Meadowlands, but they did. I think the single most exciting moment of the season was when Cyril Grayson somehow got behind the Jets' defense with 15 seconds to play and Brady hit him for the 33-yard go-ahead touchdown.

It was fun watching the Buccaneers dominate the Eagles the way they should have in the first round of the playoffs, and even the subsequent loss to the Rams a week later was a game I'll never forget. The Rams trumped it at the end with the game-winning field goal but this Brady-led comeback, from 27-3 down midway through the third quarter, was even more amazing than the ones that came before it.

Even with all of those great choices, my answer to this question is the Week 14 shootout with the Buffalo Bills. By this point it was clear that the Bills were a top AFC Super Bowl contender, and it was rightly billed as a matchup of Brady the G.O.A.T. versus a rising young superstar in Josh Allen. And they did not disappoint.

The Buccaneers rolled up 488 yards of offense; the Bills had 466. Both quarterbacks topped 300 yards and had two touchdown passes, and the game's only turnover was a Richard Sherman interception. Allen led the Bills to 10 points in the final five minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime, tied 27-27. Buffalo won the overtime coin toss (oh no!) but the Bucs' defense got the game's biggest stop with a three-and-out (okay!), leading to a punt. Tampa Bay's offense approached midfield but faced a critical third-and-three. If they had to punt, the Bills would have the ball back in a true sudden-death situation. Instead, Brady found Breshad Perriman on a left-to-right crossing route and fed him the ball out in front so Perriman wouldn't have to break stride. Perriman then turned upfield and pulled away for the shocking 58-yard game-winning touchdown. That game was a blast from beginning to end and I'd love to see a rematch…maybe in Super Bowl LVII?

What's some insight on Devon Thompkins?

- @dee.shippp (via Instagram)

Well, if you'd like to hear for yourself, check out the Salty Dogs podcast that Jeff Ryan and I did a couple weeks ago with Thompkins as our guest for the middle segment. One thing that was immediately clear to Jeff and I is that this 22-year-old is mature well beyond his years and has a very professional approach to the game.

Of course, maturity will only take you so far if you don't have talent, and Thompkins is clearly talented. He impressed Coach Bowles during OTAS and minicamp in June, to the point that Bowles brought him up as a camp standout and expressed interest to seeing how the young receiver would do when the pads went on and the competition heated up in training camp. That's when some early standouts can start to fade back into the background, but that hasn't happened with Thompkins. Like a couple of his fellow undrafted rookie receivers, Thompkins was extremely productive in college (Utah State, in his case) but probably not picked in the draft due to his short stature. But Thompkins has an ability to play much bigger than you would think, in part because he can really get up and get full extension to pull down high passes, even in traffic.

Here's some more insight on Thompkins: He's getting a serious look in the competition for the punt and kickoff return jobs, which is probably going to decide one of the roster spots when they cut down to 53. Thompkins got the first two punt return chances in the preseason opener last weekend and also had a nice runback on a kickoff, though much of it was called back due to penalty. In Wednesday's joint practice with the Titans in Nashville, Thompkins was one of three players taking turns fielding punts during a coverage session, along with Scotty Miller and Jaelon Darden. Darden is probably still the favorite to win that job, but I don't think it's decided yet and it's telling that Thompkins is so deeply involved in the competition.