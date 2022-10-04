Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Tom Brady Effectively Gets Backs Involved in Pass Game | A Next Gen Look at Chiefs-Bucs

The Bucs had their best passing output of the young season in a Week Four loss to Kansas City, and while Mike Evans was the headliner Tom Brady also made good use of backs Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White

Oct 04, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Website_ThumbnailTemplate-Recovered

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a 41-31 decision to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in Week Four, on an evening when their usually stout defense couldn't find answers for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Tampa Bay's second straight loss overshadowed the fact that offense – or, at least, the passing attack – finally found a groove after three weeks of uncharacteristically low production.

The obvious conclusion is that the Buccaneers' offense is much better when Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith, Julio Jones and Russell Gage are all involved at the same time, and that's certainly not wrong. Evans made a huge impact in his return from a one-game suspension, catching eight passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Godwin also had seven grabs for 59 yards and helped the Bucs work the middle of the field much better than in previous weeks. Tom Brady was only sacked once, albeit on a play that resulted in a lost fumble. In all, Brady finished with 385 passing yards and three touchdowns, a stat line much more reminiscent of what he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons doing on a weekly basis.

As hinted at above, however, the Buccaneers' rushing attack was stopped dead in its tracks, gaining just three yards on six carries, though rookie back Rachaad White did score his first touchdown on a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter. That's the second-lowest rushing total a Tampa Bay team has ever produced in a single game.

Despite that, White and veteran starter Leonard Fournette did have a somewhat effective day on offense because Brady was able to get both involved in the passing attack. Between them, Fournette and White accounted for 12 catches, 107 yards and a touchdown on exactly 12 targets.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, that 100% catch efficiency on a dozen targets was a better performance than should have been expected. Fournette had an expected catch percentage of 83.1% and finished with catch rate over expected (CPOE) of 16.9%. White's CPOE was 18.5%.

Fournette's 57 yards on five catches were basically all the product of well-executed screens. Fournette caught the ball at an average route depth of -1.2, meaning he was a little bit over a yard behind the line of scrimmage when he got the ball, on average. That's how he racked up 74 yards after the catch (YAC) despite finishing with a receiving total of 57 yards. Fournette performed well on those plays, gaining 21 yards more than expected (YACOE) after getting the ball in his hands. Fournette's 77 yards after the catch were the fourth most by any player in the NFL in Week Four and the most by any running back.

White got a little deeper on his routes, with an average route depth of 1.2 yards on his five catches for 50 yards. He gained 36 yards after the catch and had six YACOE. White's expected points added (EPA) of 3.3 was the fifth most by any running back in Week Four. (EPA is derived from Next Gen Stats Expected Points model, which measures how each play potentially affects the score of the game relative to the situation.)

Brady's passer rating when targeting Fournette was 140.2. It was 108.3 on throws to White.

All told, Brady got the ball to 10 different targets on Sunday night, and while it wasn't enough to overcome what Mahomes and company were doing when they had the ball, it did give Tampa Bay its first 30-point game of the season, something that had become commonplace the previous two years. Brady is certain to continue to rely on his top targets, particularly Evans and Godwin, going forward, but he appears to have two reliable weapons out of the backfield, as well.

Related Content

news

Rodgers' Quick Release Negated Bucs' Blitz | A Next Gen Look at Packers-Bucs

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers finished Sunday's game with the lowest average air yards per pass attempt of any NFL passer this season, but the strategy worked and Green Bay left Tampa with a victory

news

Shaq Barrett Hits the Ground Running | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

OLB Shaq Barrett led a high-octane assault on the Saints backfield on Sunday and, after two games, is off to his best start yet in terms of the rate at which he is pressuring the passer

news

Lenny Leans Left | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Cowboys

RB Leonard Fournette had a strong Week One outing as the Bucs' offense executed its blocking scheme well and its big back hit the seams quickly and at top speed, according to the picture painted by NFL Next Gen Stats

news

The Anatomy of a Comeback | A Next Gen Look at Rams-Bucs

The Buccaneers turned what was almost certain defeat in the third quarter on Sunday into a coin flip before falling to the Rams at the end…Plus, Tampa Bay's offense went heavy in the playoffs

news

Tom Brady Speeds It Up Even More | A Next Gen Look at Eagles-Bucs

Next Gen Stats: Tom Brady averaged his fastest 'time-to-throw' in any game this season in the Bucs' Wild Card win over Philadelphia, and that quick passing game worked like a charm

news

Bucs Switch Offensive Tactics for Rematch | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

After effectively utilizing heavier packages in a Week 16 win in Charlotte, perhaps prompted by the previous week's rash of injuries, the Bucs returned to high 11 personnel usage this Sunday and made it work as well as it has all year

news

Anatomy of a TD Stunner | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Jets

Tom Brady's 33-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson was a low-percentage play that hinged on a certain combination of routes and a well-timed shoulder fake by the quarterback

news

Bucs Defense Turns Up the Heat | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Panthers

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles turned his pass-rushers loose on Sunday in Charlotte and the result was non-stop pressure on Panthers QBs Cam Newton and Sam Darnold

news

New Orleans Got Pressure with Four | A Next Gen Look at Saints-Bucs

The Saints didn't need to send extra defenders at Tom Brady on Sunday night as they produced a very high pressure rate with a four-man rushing, forcing Brady into a number of difficult throws

news

B.P. Big Play Breakdown | A Next Gen Look at Bills-Bucs

Tom Brady had outstanding protection on the final play of the Bucs' overtime win over Buffalo and Breshad Perriman ran faster than ever to take it all the way to the house

news

Chris Godwin Does It All | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Falcons

Chris Godwin's record-setting performance in Atlanta on Sunday emphasized what has made him so valuable to the Buccaneers' offense for years: his versatility

Advertising