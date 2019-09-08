Bucs-49ers Inactives: Mike Evans, Devin White Recover

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 2:55 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their shared 2019 season opener at Raymond James Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers had ruled out safety Justin Evans and quarterback Blaine Gabbert on Friday's injury report; as such Ryan Griffin will serve as the active backup to starting quarterback Jameis Winston. The Bucs' injury report was otherwise pretty clean heading into the weekend, with eight players on the list being deemed ready for the game, including defensive starters Lavonte David, Mike Edwards and Vita Vea.

However, Tampa Bay did develop some lineup concerns over the weekend, as wide receiver Mike Evans missed practice with an illness and was added to the report as questionable. On Saturday, the Buccaneers did the same thing with rookie linebacker Devin White. However, both Evans and White recovered in time to suit up for the opener.

The 49ers had ruled out three players on Friday, most notably starting Jimmie Ward, who suffered a broken finger in practice on Wednesday. Two receivers joined Ward on that list, including third-round draft pick Jalen Hurd. The 49ers will have the services of their first-round selection, as second-overall pick defensive end Nick Bosa has been cleared to play after missing all of the preseason with an ankle injury.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

· G Zack Bailey

· S Justin Evans

· QB Blaine Gabbert

· OLB Demone Harris

· T Jerald Hawkins

· TE Tanner Hudson

· WR Scotty Miller

Evans and Gabbert are out due to injury.

49ERS INACTIVES

· QB C.J. Beathard

· OL Daniel Brunskill

· WR Jalen Hurd

· TE Kaden Smith

· WR Trent Taylor

· CB Jason Verrett

· S Jimmie Ward