Shaq Barrett Activated, Richard Sherman to IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to have sack leader Shaquil Barrett back in action for the playoffs and Barrett took his first step towards a return on Tuesday when he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman will miss the postseason after being placed on injured reserve.

The Buccaneers also activated rookie kicker Jose Borregales from the practice squad COVID list and re-signed wide receiver John Hurst to that 16-man unit. The team had an open spot on the practice squad after promoting wideout Cyril Grayson to the active roster last Saturday.

Borregales and Barrett both went on the COVID list last week, the former on Thursday and the latter on Friday. With their activation, the Buccaneers currently have no players on that list. Barrett was already expected to miss his second straight game due to a knee injury suffered in Week 16 but on Monday Head Coach Bruce Arians said he anticipate having the outside linebacker, along with Jason Pierre-Paul and Leonard Fournette, back for the start of the postseason. Barrett led the Buccaneers with 10.0 sacks in 2021 and was voted into his second Pro Bowl in three seasons with the team.

Barrett, who led the NFL with a team-record 19.5 sacks in 2019, was a destructive force during the Buccaneers' playoff run last year. He racked up four sacks in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl combined and was credited with a team-high eight pressures of the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.

Sherman joined the Buccaneers on September 29 after the secondary had been hit with a string of injuries, and he started his first three games with the team, including wins over the Dolphins and Eagles. However, he too caught the injury bug, with a series of leg ailments that have sidelined him for all but two of the Bucs' last 11 contests. This is Sherman's second stint on injured reserve in 2021; a player can only return from I.R. once in a single season. His final 2021 output included 11 tackles, one interception, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.