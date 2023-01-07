Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Activate OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo, T Justin Skule from Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have elevated OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo and T Justin Skule from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in Sunday's game in Atlanta

Jan 07, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Website_ThumbnailTemplate-Recovered

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dipped into their practice squad to add some front-line help on both sides of the ball for their Week 18 game in Atlanta.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers elevated outside linebacker Ifeadi Odenigbo and offensive tackle Justin Skule from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in the regular season finale against the Falcons. Odenigbo gives the team edge-rushing depth behind starters Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, each of whom has played virtually every defensive snap over the last three weeks. Skule adds another option on the offensive line with starting left tackle Donovan Smith already ruled out for the game.

The Bucs may be tapping into their depth across the board if they choose to rest some starters or pull them from the game early. Tampa Bay is locked into the fourth seed in the NFC playoff field regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game.

The NFL introduced the elevation option in 2020, which allows teams to activate up to two players from their practice squad for each game. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. Each individual player can be elevated a maximum of three times during the regular season; this is the first elevation for Odenigbo and the second for Skule. Skule was elevated for the Week 16 game in Arizona but did not see any action.

The Buccaneers signed Odenigbo (6-3, 258) after he was waived by the Indianapolis Colts. He had played in 13 contests for the Colts this season, recording 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits and adding a blocked punt in his last game with the team. Originally a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern by Minnesota in 2017, Odenigbo spent his rookie season on the Vikings' practice squad before being waived at the end of the 2018 preseason. He was then claimed by the Cleveland Browns, then waived again later in September and claimed by the Arizona Cardinals.

Odenigbo played in one game for the Cardinals in 2018 before returning to the Vikings as a practice squad member. He made the active roster in 2019 and played in all 16 games, contributing a career-high 7.0 sacks to go with 23 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries, one returned for a touchdown. Odenigbo played in 15 games for the Vikings in 2020 and recorded 3.5 sacks, then appeared in nine games for the Cleveland Browns last season. In all, Odenigbo has played in 54 games with 15 starts and has compiled 14.0 sacks and 37 QB hits.

Skule (6-6, 315) originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. He saw extensive action in his first two seasons in San Francisco, appearing in 31 games with 12 starts. Skule suffered a torn ACL in a June practice last year and spent all of the 2021 season on injured reserve. He was released in this year's final round of cuts in August and initially signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on September 21. He was released in mid-October but then re-signed on November 2.

Related Content

news

Ryan Jensen Designated to Return from IR

Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen could be eligible to return to action soon after being designated to return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team

news

Bucs Place Josh Wells on I.R., Promote J.J. Russell

T Josh Wells landed on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury suffered on Sunday…The Bucs also promoted ILB J.J. Russell to the active roster and added T Dylan Cook and OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad

news

Bucs Activate J.J. Russell, Justin Skule

The Buccaneers have elevated ILB J.J. Russell and T Justin Skule from the practice squad, making both players eligible to play on Sunday against the Cardinals

news

Bucs Promote Deven Thompkins to Active Roster

The Buccaneers signed WR Deven Thompkins to the 53-man roster because he is out of practice squad elevation options, an indication that he will continue to handle the team's kick return duties

news

Bucs Promote CB Anthony Chesley to Active Roster

With injuries piling up in the secondary, the Buccaneers have signed second-year CB Anthony Chesley off their practice squad to the 53-man roster

news

Bucs Waive Rookie LB Olakunle Fatukasi

The Buccaneers waived inside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi on Tuesday and did not make a corresponding move, creating an open spot on the 53-man roster

news

Bucs Activate K.J. Britt, Elevate Two from Practice Squad

ILB K.J. Britt returns to action after missing five games while on injured reserve, and the rookie duo of WR Deven Thompkins and S Nolan Turner could play on Sunday after being activated from the practice squad

news

K.J. Britt Designated to Return from I.R.

The Buccaneers could soon have some reinforcement in the middle of their defense as second-year ILB K.J. Britt can now be activated from injured reserve at any point over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Waive Jaelon Darden

The Buccaneers opened a spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday by waiving second-year wide receiver Jaelon Darden…In addition, T Dylan Cook and CB Ryan Smith were released from the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Activated from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers activated veteran safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve on Monday afternoon, making him eligible to play in the game against New Orleans later that evening

news

Anthony Chesley and Ulysees Gilbert Activated For Monday Night Game

To help a couple depleted positions on defense, the Buccaneers have elevated CB Anthony Chesley and ILB Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad, making them available to play on Monday night against the Saints

Advertising