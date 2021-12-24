Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Activate Rashard Robinson, Justin Watson

On Friday, the Bucs activated CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve and wide receiver Justin Watson from the PUP list, adding depth to a special teams unit that recently lost Patrick O'Connor

Dec 24, 2021 at 02:13 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Website_ThumbnailTemplate_(2) (2) copy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed their most active special teams player, Patrick O'Connor, on injured reserve on Tuesday, but on Friday they got back two player who can contribute significantly on those units.

After their final practice of Week 16, the Buccaneers activated cornerback Rashard Robinson from injured reserve and wide receiver Justin Watson from the reserve/physically unable to perform list (PUP). Before suffering a hamstring injury in practice in Week Nine, Robinson had played 90 special teams snaps over five appearances. Watson has spent the entire season on the PUP list but in each of his first three NFL seasons he was on the field for more than 50% of the team's kick-and-coverage plays.

The Buccaneers did not need to make any corresponding moves to create space after opening four spots on the 53-man roster on Thursday by moving Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette to injured reserve and placing wide receiver Jaelon Darden and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Robinson and Watson also provide some needed depth at their respective positions. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean (illness) and Richard Sherman (Achilles) are questionable to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte. Meanwhile, the Bucs' receiving corps has lost Chris Godwin for the rest of the season and is also currently without Mike Evans due to a hamstring strain.

Robinson first joined the Buccaneers on September 21, signing first to the practice squad but quickly getting elevated on game day for three straight weeks (once as a COVID replacement). The team then promoted him to the 53-man roster on October 19 and he got into two more games before his practice-field mishap. He contributed two special teams tackles in that span.

Robinson has only played 14 defensive snaps for Tampa Bay this season but he has extensive previous experience over four seasons with the 49ers, Jets and Cowboys. He has played in 47 games with 18 starts and has recorded 87 tackles, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He first entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2016.

Watson was originally a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Penn in 2018. Over his first three seasons he saw action in 39 games with four starts and caught 23 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He saw his most extensive action late in 2019 when both Godwin and Evans were injured and finished that season with 15 receptions for 159 yards and two scores.

Watson underwent knee surgery this past summer and began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was then moved to the reserve/PUP list to start the season, which required him to be out for at least six games before he could be activated. He returned to practice on December 8, beginning a three-week window in which he could work out with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. Robinson's 21-day window began on December 15.

Related Content

news

Bucs Place Two on I.R., Two on COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers moved ILB Lavonte David and RB Leonard Fournette to injured reserve, meaning they will miss the rest of the regular season, and placed WR Jaelon Darden and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Add Le'Veon Bell to Depleted Backfield

The Buccaneers signed veteran RB Le'Veon Bell on Wednesday, adding an experienced runner and pass-catcher to a backfield that has been thinned by injuries to Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard
news

Chris Godwin, Patrick O'Connor Land on Injured Reserve

Knee injuries sustained against the Saints have sent WR Chris Godwin and DL Patrick O'Connor to injured reserve as the Bucs begin to work through the aftermath of a damaging loss on Sunday night
news

Barner, Grayson Among Protected Bucs in Week 16

The Bucs have two new names on their weekly practice squad protection list that reflect the team's current injury issues, with RB Kenjon Barner and WR Cyril Grayson joining K Jose Borregales and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson on the list
news

Bucs Elevate Two, Place Breshad Perriman on COVID List

The Buccaneers placed WR Breshad Perriman on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and also elevated RB Kenjon Barner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in Sunday's game
news

Rashard Robinson Returns to Practice

CB Rashard Robinson returned to practice on Wednesday, beginning a three-week period during which he could be activated from injured reserve…The Bucs also brought RB Kenjon Barner back to the practice squad
news

Bucs Place RB Giovani Bernard on I.R.

Running back Giovani Bernard's hip injury has forced him to injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next three games…The Bucs also added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad
news

Two DBs on Buccaneers' Protection List in Week 15

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for the week leading up to Sunday night's game with the Saints is the same as last week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, S Troy Warner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Bucs Activate Richard Sherman from I.R.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who has begun cross-training at safety, has been activated from injured reserve and is available to play on Sunday against Buffalo
news

LS Zach Triner Activated from COVID List

Long-snapper Zach Triner will be available to play in Sunday's game against Buffalo after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, four days after he was placed on that list
news

Richard Sherman, Justin Watson Return to Practice

CB Richard Sherman and WR Justin Watson have a chance to return from the IR and PUP lists, respectively, after opening a 21-day practice window on Wednesday
Advertising