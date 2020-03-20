Bucs Add OT Joe Haeg

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their landmark signing of Tom Brady official on Friday but they're not taking time for a victory lap when it comes to constructing the 2020 roster. Later on the same day, the team announced that they agreed to terms with offensive tackle Joe Haeg on a one-year contract.

The addition of Haeg, who has 35 career starts and has played both tackle positions as well as right guard, addresses a position where the Buccaneers were sorely in need of depth. Not only is incumbent right tackle Demar Dotson an unrestricted free agent but so are the two players who served as the team's primary tackle reserves last year, Josh Wells and Jerald Hawkins.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2016, Haeg spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and was able to snag a starting spot in his rookie season. He opened 14 games in 2016, first stepping in at right guard in Week Three before moving to right tackle for the remainder of the season. As a rookie he helped running back Frank Gore crack the 1,000-yard mark and was part of an offense that ranked 10th in yards per game, seventh in points scored and fifth in passing yards per game. In 2017, Haeg started all but one contest for Indianapolis, once again seeing action at both right tackle and right guard.

In 2018, Haeg started the Colts' season opener at left tackle and then moved back to right tackle before suffering an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve. Indianapolis activated Haeg from IR in December and he subsequently made two more starts at right guard for an injured Mark Glowinski. Last year, Haeg appeared in all 16 games for Indianapolis in a reserve role.