Bucs Sign Breshad Perriman, Add Speed to Receiving Corps

Jameis Winston and Breshad Perriman were fellow first-round picks in the 2015 NFL Draft, and now they'll get a chance to create big plays together in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense.

The Buccaneers agreed to terms with Perriman, the former Ravens and Browns wide receiver, to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the first day of the NFL's 2019 free agency period. Perriman signed and is officially a Buccaneer as of Thursday morning. The wideout played in Cleveland last season after spending his first three years with Baltimore. The Ravens selected the former UCF star with the 26th overall pick in 2015, 25 spots after the Buccaneers opened the draft by picking Winston first overall.

Perriman, who ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.25-second range at his UCF Pro Day in 2015, adds a speed element to a passing attack that ranked first in the NFL in net yards in 2018. Perriman has a career average of 15.5 yards per catch and, after joining the Browns at midseason last year, contributed 340 yards on just 16 receptions, picking up 21.3 yards per grab.

The 6-2, 211-pound Perriman also provides depth to a receiving corps that will be adjusting to the trade of DeSean Jackson to Philadelphia and the free agency departure of Adam Humphries to Tennessee. Even with those subtractions, the Buccaneers are still loaded with pass-catching talent, including Pro Bowler Mike Evans, rising-star Chris Godwin and the prolific tight end duo of O.J. Howard and Cam Brate.