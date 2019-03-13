Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign Breshad Perriman, Add Speed to Receiving Corps

Former UCF star Breshad Perriman has signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, adding a speed element to an already-potent passing attack

Mar 13, 2019 at 04:53 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

13-BreshadPerriman
Jameis Winston and Breshad Perriman were fellow first-round picks in the 2015 NFL Draft, and now they'll get a chance to create big plays together in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense.

The Buccaneers agreed to terms with Perriman, the former Ravens and Browns wide receiver, to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the first day of the NFL's 2019 free agency period. Perriman signed and is officially a Buccaneer as of Thursday morning. The wideout played in Cleveland last season after spending his first three years with Baltimore. The Ravens selected the former UCF star with the 26th overall pick in 2015, 25 spots after the Buccaneers opened the draft by picking Winston first overall.

Perriman, who ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.25-second range at his UCF Pro Day in 2015, adds a speed element to a passing attack that ranked first in the NFL in net yards in 2018. Perriman has a career average of 15.5 yards per catch and, after joining the Browns at midseason last year, contributed 340 yards on just 16 receptions, picking up 21.3 yards per grab.

The 6-2, 211-pound Perriman also provides depth to a receiving corps that will be adjusting to the trade of DeSean Jackson to Philadelphia and the free agency departure of Adam Humphries to Tennessee. Even with those subtractions, the Buccaneers are still loaded with pass-catching talent, including Pro Bowler Mike Evans, rising-star Chris Godwin and the prolific tight end duo of O.J. Howard and Cam Brate.

Perriman lost his rookie season in Baltimore to a knee injury but came back in 2016 to play all 16 games and contribute 33 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns. After a 10-catch campaign in 2017 he was waived by the Ravens during final roster cuts and briefly signed with Washington before landing in Cleveland in October. He became an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

