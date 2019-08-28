Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Partnership with Saint Leo University

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today a new partnership that designates Saint Leo University as the team's exclusive educational partner. The partnership, which begins with the start of the 2019 regular season, includes traditional in-stadium and in-market advertising, digital and social features, along with unique fan elements tied to an on-field contest and the popular "Hero of the Game" feature.

"We would like to welcome Saint Leo University as our newest partner as we get ready to kick off the 2019 regular season," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Teaming up with a Bay-area university that has a century-long history of educating our next community leaders is exciting for our organization and we look forward to beginning this new era of Buccaneers football with our partners at Saint Leo University."

As part of the multi-year agreement, the Buccaneers and Saint Leo University will work together to engage fans through unique marketing initiatives at Raymond James Stadium and throughout the Tampa Bay community.