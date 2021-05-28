Buccaneers Announce Promotions Ahead of 2021 NFL Season 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that the team has promoted the following members of the organization:

Sean Conley Pro Scout

Mike Greenberg Vice President of Football Administration

Duke Preston Vice President of Player Engagement

Shane Scannell Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

Alex Smith Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

John Spytek Vice President of Player Personnel

John Van Dam Assistant Tight Ends Coach

Conley was promoted from Scouting Assistant to Pro Scout as he enters his fourth season with the Buccaneers. Previously, Conley worked as a Recruiting Assistant and Quality Control Assistant for the Northwestern football program.

Greenberg was elevated from director to Vice President of Football Administration as he enters his 12th season with Tampa Bay and his 14th year in the NFL. Greenberg works directly with General Manager Jason Licht on all aspects of the salary cap, contract negotiations, compliance with the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, as well as the club's financial and strategic planning. He helped Tampa Bay return all 22 of its starters from the Super Bowl LV championship team, overseeing the re-signings of key players like Shaquil Barrett, Antonio Brown, Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh.

Preston was promoted from director to Vice President of Player Engagement. He enters his seventh season with the Buccaneers in 2021 after spending two years with the football team at the University of Notre Dame, where he elevated to Director of Player Development. With Tampa Bay, Preston focuses on the personal and professional growth of players through guidance and support.

Scannell was elevated from Pro Scout to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting as he enters his seventh season with the Buccaneers. He joined Tampa Bay as a Scouting Assistant in 2015 before spending the next five seasons as a Pro Scout.

Smith was also promoted from Pro Scout to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting. The 2021 season will mark Smith's fifth season with the Buccaneers in the front office after an 11-year NFL career at tight end, playing for the Buccaneers (2005-08), Philadelphia Eagles (2009), Cleveland Browns (2010-12), Cincinnati Bengals (2013-14) and Washington Football Team (2015).

Spytek was elevated from director to Vice President of Player Personnel as he enters his sixth season with the Buccaneers in 2021. In his current role, Spytek oversees the day-to-day operations of the college and pro scouting departments for Tampa Bay. He is responsible for administering free agency preparation and evaluating talent throughout the NFL and other professional football leagues. He works closely with Licht regarding the NFL Draft, key free-agent acquisitions and all other personnel decisions.