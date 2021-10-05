Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Beach Bash Kicks Off with Thursday Night Watch Party at TradeWinds Rumfish Beach Resort

Three-day event includes cornhole tournament, concerts, fireworks and more

Oct 05, 2021 at 08:01 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced plans for the upcoming Bucs Beach Bash, with events taking place October 14 through October 16. This three-day event opens with a Thursday Night Football watch party, followed by family-friendly, beach-themed music and entertainment-through the rest of the weekend.

"The inaugural Bucs Beach Bash two years ago was a huge success, and we are excited to return to TradeWinds again this year for another long weekend filled with food, music, and plenty of football on one of the country's best beaches," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Rumfish Beach Resort and St. Pete Beach are the perfect hosts for a three-day gathering to celebrate many of the wonderful things our area has to offer, including Buccaneers football, beautiful beaches and signature Gulf Coast sunsets. We hope all of our fans come and join in the free festivities."

On Thursday, October 14, RumFish Beach Resort on St. Pete Beach will host a watch party as the Buccaneers travel to Philadelphia to battle the Eagles. The Week 6 matchup will start at 8:20 p.m. with music and event festivities beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday's activities include a 32-team cornhole tournament, live music on the beach, a family-friendly activity zone, and evening concerts with local bands. Angie Rey, who recently opened for various Country stars like Scotty McCreery, Chase Bryant, Jerrod Niemann, John Michael Montgomery, will headline Friday night's concert.

The three-day event concludes on Saturday, October 16, with an evening concert headlined by Pirate Flag, the premier Kenny Chesney tribute band in the United States. Following the concert, the night sky will light up with a fireworks display.

Admission is free all weekend. Fans can register to purchase a two-night or three-night VIP package at discounted rates that include a stay at RumFish Beach Resort. Each hotel package comes with VIP wristbands, and one parking pass. Those who purchase a resort package are eligible to win a "Gameday Getaway" to attend the Buccaneers-Falcons game on December 5.

