Tenacious Bucs Hold Strong to Beat Panthers, Get First Bruce Arians Win

The Buccaneers held Cam Newton and the Panthers without a touchdown, allowed only three third-down conversions in 14 tries, turned back three fourth-down attempts and allowed no touchdowns in three red-zone incursions. OLB Shaq Barrett led the charge with three sacks of Newton and four quarterback hits

"I just found a groove late in the second quarter and I just kept it going in the third quarter and the fourth quarter," said Barrett. "Shoot, I just found it."

The Bucs won their first Thursday night game since a 2012 victory at Minnesota. Tampa Bay's defense under new coordinator Todd Bowles had allowed just one offensive touchdown in Week One but didn't come up with the clinching play in a lost to San Francisco.

"It's real big," said Barrett. "We know we played good enough to win last week but we needed to do more. Now this week we tried to do more and step up and help out as much as we can. The offense did their job, they gave us some points and we just worked with them and got the win."

The game of inches didn't just come down to the Panthers' final play. Carolina's Joey Slye made all four of his field goal attempts, including a 51-yarder in the third quarter that gave Carolina a 12-10 lead after it struck the right upright and just slid through. Later, Buccaneers rookie kicker Matt Gay missed for the first time in the regular season, pushing a 42-yarder just outside the right upright.

The Buccaneers had a 17-12 lead in the third quarter after RB Peyton Barber ran up the middle for a 16-yard touchdown. However, Barber was tackled in the end zone two minutes into the final period for a safety to make it a three-point game. The third-year back turned the tables one more time by providing much of the yardage in a clock-killing field goal drive that forced the Panthers to try for a touchdown in the game's final two minutes.

Barber finished with 23 carries for 82 yards, a week after Ronald Jones had taken over the lead role in the backfield with a breakout game against the 49ers. The Buccaneers are confident in both of their backs and are happy to stick with the one that is getting the job done on any given game day.

"I'm going to ride the hot hand," said Arians. "RoJo had a nice run and kind of came out limping, said he was okay. Peyton had the hot hand, just breaking tackles, moving the chains. He had a lot of really good four or five runs in the whole game. And that sets up the play-action. That gave us the easy touchdown pass to Chris [Godwin] because we're pounding the ball in there."

Quarterback Jameis Winston controlled an efficient passing attack, completing 16 of 25 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. His 20-yard scoring pass to Godwin in the second quarter gave the Bucs a 10-9 halftime lead and was part of an eight-catch, 121-yard effort by the third-year receiver.

"I thought [Winston] was outstanding," said Arians. "He had a hell of a week as far as mentally getting ready for this ballgame. I think that's the type of game he can play."

It was an eventful night for the Buccaneers' rookie class, not all of it good. First-round linebacker Devin White left early with a knee injury and third-round cornerback Jamel Dean joined him in the third quarter with a lower-leg ailment. Arians indicated after the game that neither injury was particularly serious. Fourth-round OLB Anthony Nelson created the only turnover of the game with a forced fumble against Newton with three minutes left in the third quarter. Though he did miss for the first time, Gay, a fifth-round pick, also was good from 40 and 32 yards and made both of his extra points.

Hargreaves final stop wasn't the only good work the Buccaneers did in defending McCaffrey, who opened his third season with a 209-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Rams in Week One. Repeatedly stuffing McCaffrey up the middle and not letting him get the edge, the Bucs held him to 37 yards on 16 carries and 16 yards on just two receptions in six targets. Carolina's best weapon was veteran tight end Greg Olsen, who had 110 yards on six grabs.

"I'm really proud of the way the defense played all night," said Arians. "I thought we handled McCaffrey extremely well. Olsen on the other hand gave us a problem, but I'd rather have him give us a problem then McCaffrey. I thought Todd had a great plan coming in and our guys played hard for 60 minutes. It wasn't perfect, but they played extremely hard for 60 minutes."

The result was a win that felt momentous for Arians' Buccaneers, even if it was just 12 days into the season.

"We always want to get that first one off your back," said the coach. "The guys have bought in, they're giving us everything. There was no panic on the sideline. Guys were convinced we were going to win the ballgame. It was huge. A road win in the division is always big."