Bucs Bring Bernard Reedy Back to Practice Squad

Bernard Reedy is back for a third go-around with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers re-signed Reedy, a third-year wide receiver and kick returner, to their practice squad. To make room, the team released wide receiver Damoun Patterson, who had joined that crew on October 10. Reedy most recently spent two weeks on the practice squad in Arizona after going to training camp with the Buccaneers.

Reedy first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014, and he spent two months with the New England Patriots last season, but most of his playing time has come with the Buccaneers. He appeared in nine games for Tampa Bay last season, returning 14 punts for 143 yards (9.7 avg.) and seven kickoffs for 145 yards (20.7 avg.). He played in two games for the Patriots after the Buccaneers released him in November and returned four punts for 32 yards.