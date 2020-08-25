Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back

Like ﻿Jaydon Mickens﻿, wide receiver ﻿Spencer Schnell﻿ was waived just before the start of training camp as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked on the gradual process of getting the 90-man roster down to the new limit of 80. Like Mickens, Schnell is now back with the team and will restart his efforts to make the 53-man roster.

The Buccaneers announced the re-signing of Schnell on Monday afternoon. The first-year player has actually been on a 53-man roster in Tampa before, as he was signed last December when the Buccaneers' receiver position was hit by a rash of hamstring injuries. The 5-8, 180-pound Schnell was on the roster for two weeks, appeared in one game and returned two punts for three yards.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State, Schnell went to training camp with the Buccaneers last summer and played in all four preseason games. He finished third on the team in the preseason with 119 receiving yards on seven catches, averaging 17.0 yards per grab. He also returned one punt for six yards and two kickoffs for 34 yards.

The move bolsters a training camp wideout group that is currently without the services of rookie Tyler Johnson, who has missed time due to a soft-tissue injury. In addition, wide receiver John Franklin was placed on injured reserve on Sunday and rookie wideout Travis Jonsen was waived with an injury designation two weeks ago.