Bruce Arians Ring of Honor Induction Set for January 1

Bruce Arians will be inducted into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023, the team announced on Wednesday.

Arians will ring in the new year with a halftime ceremony during the Buccaneers' Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. He will become the 14th member of the Ring of Honor and the fourth coach on the list, joining John McKay, Tony Dungy and Monte Kiffin.

Arians' induction ceremony was originally scheduled for the Buccaneers' Week Four game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was postponed due to the possibility of that game being relocated due to the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

In addition to his fellow coaches, Arians will join the following players in the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor: Lee Roy Selmon, Jimmie Giles, Paul Gruber, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Mike Alstott, Doug Williams, John Lynch and Ronde Barber. Late Owner/President Malcolm Glazer is also in that exclusive group.

Arians became the 12th head coach in franchise history when he was hired by the Buccaneers on January 7, 2019 after a brief one-year retirement. He had previously been the Arizona Cardinals' head coach from 2013-17 and he left as the winningest coach in franchise history. In his three seasons at the helm of the Buccaneers, he guided the team to a 31-18-0 record in the regular season for a winning percentage of .632 that is easily the best among head coaches in team annals.

Arians' Buccaneers also went 5-1 in the postseason, highlighted by a magical four-game run to the Super Bowl LV championship at the end of the 2020 campaign. The Buccaneers won three straight road playoff games during that run before returning home to become the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in its own stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021.