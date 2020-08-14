Bucs Bruce Arians Has Best Super Bowl Odds Says CBS Sports | Carmen Catches Up

-CBS Sports also thinks Arians has the best chance of any current head coach to win his first Super Bowl this year. The list detailed 23 coaches who are in the hunt for their first Lombardi Trophy as a head coach.

"Arians has been a head coach for seven seasons and in each of those seasons, he's come up empty in the Super Bowl department, so to fix that problem, he brought in a secret weapon for 2020: Tom Brady," wrote John Breech. "If the Buccaneers are going to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, this feels like the season where it could happen."

Arians, of course, has been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams – first as the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach in Super Bowl XL, then three years later, as the Steelers' offensive coordinator the team won Super Bowl XLIII. Now, it's just a matter of Arians doing it as the head coach and make history as the first team to ever win the Super Bowl as the host. Super Bowl LV comes to Tampa on February 7.

-Coach Arians met with the media yesterday. He covered a variety of preliminary topics, including the young players and how their first few days of camp are going after the absence of an offseason program. And though it's early, Arians had some thoughts on a few players.

"Tristan is what he is," said Arians. "He's not really a surprise, nor is Antoine. They're both showing us exactly what we thought they were: very smart players coming out of really good programs. Some of the other kids – Chapelle Russell showed up in great shape and ready to go. Ke'Shawn was a little behind because of the COVID test. He's catching up fast. Ray, same way. That room got kind of wiped out and missed a couple weeks. Tyler has been hurt the whole time so there were some other young kids that were undrafted that I really can't wait to see in pads and see if they can handle the noise level."

Arians also talked about the wide receiver room. Who the Bucs' third receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be remains a question mark going into the 2020 season. One guy that stuck out to Arians especially has been wide receiver Justin Watson.

"The guy that's looking really, really good is Justin Watson," said Arians. "He lost 10 pounds and I think he hit 21 miles per hour yesterday out on the field and that's flying. [He] looked way more confident in what he's doing. Justin, Scotty [Miller] – we've got a bunch of different pieces there. John Franklin looked good, 'Mitch' [Bryant Mitchell] has looked good – it's a battle for three, four, five and six. We might have different packages with a different three."

