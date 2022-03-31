Bruce Arians to Be Inducted into Ring of Honor

The press conference at the AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday was unlike any the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had held before. It was simultaneously a celebration of Bruce Arians' time as head coach and his transition into a new role and a traditional introduction of a new head coach in Todd Bowles.

And it even featured an unexpected bombshell.

Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman began the proceedings by, as he said, taking a "few moments to reflect on the impact that Bruce has had on our franchise." Three minutes into that reflection, after noting that his family, everybody in the organization and the Bay area community was "eternally grateful" for what Arians had done, Glazer demonstrated that gratitude with a grand announcement: Arians will be inducted into the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium this fall.

Arians will become the 14th member of the Ring of Honor when his name is added to the stadium façade during a game in the 2022 season. He will be the fourth coach on that list, joining former Head Coaches John McKay and Tony Dungy and long-time defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin.

"That was a little bit of a shock," said Arians, who had no idea the announcement was coming. "I had no intentions of getting emotional, but that got me. You do things in life and you get rewarded with something like that that never goes away, and it's huge. It's huge for our family and I'm looking forward to the day now."

Hall of Fame defensive end Lee Roy Selmon was the first person inducted into the Ring of Honor in a 2009 in-game ceremony, 25 years after he had played his final game. McKay was honored posthumously the following year, and subsequent Ring of Honor selections generally got their names on the stadium a number of years after their Buccaneer careers had ended. Arians' honor will be unique, as he not only goes into the Ring immediately after his last year on the sideline but will still be a senior football consultant on the Bucs' staff when it happens.

"Without a doubt he is somebody who deserves to go right up into the Ring of Honor for what he's done for this franchise, what he represents as a tone-setter, a leader in the National Football League, opening doors," said Glazer. "He is everything you would go, 'Check, check, check' for a person who goes in the Ring of Honor, and I personally think what deserves to be in the Hall of Fame."

Arians made the surprise announcement on Wednesday night that he was stepping aside from coaching to a consultant role and that Bowles would be taking over as head coach. That ended Arians' second stint as an NFL head coach, not counting his 12 games as the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coach in 2012. In both cases, he walked away with a sparkling record. After five seasons (2013-17) as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach, Arians briefly retired as the winningest coach in franchise history. Similarly, his .633 winning percentage in the regular season and .833 mark in the postseason are both far and away the highest for any head coach in Buccaneers history.

And, of course, Arians led the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV at the end of the 2020 season, his second at the helm, the team's first championship in 18 years. In 2021 the Bucs set a franchise record with 13 regular-season wins and captured the NFC South division title for the first time since 2007.

"There is no doubt it was Bruce's incredible leadership that led us to the top of the mountain," said Glazer. "Off the field, Bruce created a culture within our organization that had been sorely missing throughout the last several years. While Bruce's coaching resume and accomplishments speak for themselves, just as important is the legacy he leaves for providing opportunities for people of all ages, races, genders and backgrounds. So many people talk the talk, but Bruce puts his thoughts and beliefs into action. He's always led the way in opening doors that needed to be opened."