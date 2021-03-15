Bucs Cap Wizardry, Team-Friendly Tom Brady & a Drew Brees-less NFC South | Carmen Catches Up

-To make those moves, the Bucs needed to clear up some cap space and were able to do so by extending 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady last Friday. It's technically a four-year extension that is voidable after one. In short, it means Brady is a Buccaneer through 2022 now. The restructure made Brady less of a cap hit this year, which in turn should allow the Bucs more flexibility when it comes to keeping other players. This isn't something new for Brady, either. He's notorious for taking team-friendly deals and restructuring his contracts in order to help the organization retain or go after talent. Talk about a team-first guy, right?