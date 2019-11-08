Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cardinals-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 8: Carlton Davis, Carl Nassib, Anthony Nelson Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without three players on defense during Sunday’s home game against Arizona.

Nov 08, 2019 at 03:47 PM
The Bucs concluded practice on Friday ahead of their first home game inside Raymond James Stadium since September 22. Coming back from the west coast this week, Tampa Bay listed eight players on its injury report and three of those players have been ruled out for Sunday's contest.

The Bucs got hit the hardest at the outside linebacker position, where they will be without both Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who suffered a hip injury during pregame in Seattle will now miss his second straight game, as well.

The team made some moves this week in reaction to the injuries on defense. Tampa Bay promoted rookie outside linebacker Kahzin Daniels from the practice squad and signed veteran outside linebacker Sam Acho, who was most recently with the Chicago Bears last season. Acho played under Coach Arians and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles in Arizona. How much both players get in the mix immediately remains to be seen.

Davis' injury means rookie cornerback Jamel Dean will again get the start outside. Dean was thrown into the fire last week against one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Russell Wilson. He'll get another dual-threat quarterback this week in Arizona's Kyler Murray – but at least both are rookies this time around.

Arizona will be without a total of four players. Safety Deionte Thompson was a Friday add to the injury report with a knee issue. His official status is questionable for the game, as is outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and offensive lineman Justin Murray.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams, including player statuses for Sunday's game:

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis (hip) – Did Not Participate – OUT

OLB Carl Nassib (groin) – Did Not Participate – OUT

OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Cameron Brate (ribs) – Full Participation

T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – Limited Participation

TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) – Full Participation

G Ali Marpet (ankle) – Full Participation

T Donovan Smith (thumb) – Full Participation

Cardinals

DL Zach Allen (neck) – Did Not Participate - OUT

CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - OUT

RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - OUT

LB Brooks Reed (hamstring) – Limited Participation - OUT

OL Justin Murray (knee) – Did Not Participate - QUESTIONABLE

LB Terrell Suggs (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - QUESTIONABLE

S Deionte Thompson (knee) - Limited Participation - QUESTIONABLE

WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related) – Full Participation

RB David Johnson (ankle) – Full Participation

LB Chandler Jones (not injury related) – Full Participation

DL Corey Peters (not injury related) – Full Participation

*Bold indicates change in status from previous day

Advertising