2022 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 17

ADDITIONAL 2022 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

· While the Bucs continue to maintain enviable continuity on their coaching staff, there is a new person in the corner office. In March, Bruce Arians stepped down after three years as the head coach and took on a new role as a senior advisor to the general manager. Todd Bowles was promoted from defensive coordinator to take his place. Bowles previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18 before rejoining Arians when the latter came on as the Buccaneers' head coach in 2019.

· With Bowles stepping up the Bucs needed a new defensive coordinator and they essentially named two of them. Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers added the title of Run Game Coordinator while Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote switched to inside linebackers and added the title of Pass Game Coordinator. They are in effect co-defensive coordinators. Bob Sanders joined the staff to take over for Foote in the outside linebackers room. Foote made his switch after Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell landed the defensive coordinator position in Jacksonville under new Head Coach Doug Pederson.

· The Buccaneers had two key players retire after the 2021 season, but only one of them stayed retired. While quarterback Tom Brady eventually elected to return 40 days after announcing he was stepping away from the game, his long-time buddy Rob Gronkowski walked away for good, leading to big changes in the Bucs' tight end room. While veteran Cam Brate returned, O.J. Howard left in free agency and the Buccaneers subsequently drafted Cade Otton and Ko Kieft and signed veteran Kyle Rudolph.

· Tampa Bay's defense also saw the departure of two front-seven stalwarts from the extremely successful 2020-21 seasons, as neither DL Ndamukong Suh nor OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was re-signed. The team signed veteran standout Akiem Hicks and drafted Houston's Logan Hall 33rd overall to address depth up front and are relying on 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step up on the edge.

Panthers:

· The Panthers made a big change in leadership, not during the offseason but less than two months into the regular season when the team elected to fire Head Coach Matt Rhule. Rhule had assumed his post before the 2020 season and had led the team to an 11-27 record, including a 1-4 start to this year. Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Steve Wilks, who was the Arizona Cardinals' head coach in 2018, was promoted to interim head coach.

· On the same day that Rhule was fired, October 11, the team also parted ways with Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow and Assistant Special Teams Coach Ed Foley. Al Holcomb, previously the defensive run game coordinator, assumed the defensive coordinator duties on an interim basis.

· Carolina's coaching staff had a new look in 2022 even before the recent firings. Rhule made eight changes to the group in February, including the hiring of former Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator. He replaced Joe Brady, who had been fired 12 games into the 2021 campaign. Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer and his assistant, Tony Sparano Jr., were also let go and replaced by James Campen and Robert Kugler, respectively. Rhule also fired Defensive Line Coach Frank Okam and replaced him with Paul Pasqualoni, and when Secondary Coach Jason Simmons left for a similar position in Las Vegas the Panthers brought back Wilks for that spot. Two other coaches on offense – Brian Angelichio (tight ends) and Frisman Jackson (wide receivers) also left for positions elsewhere in the league – so Carolina hired Joe Dailey to tutor the wideouts and reassigned Kevin M. Gilbride from defensive analyst to tight ends coach. Finally, Rhule brought on a new Special Teams Coordinator in February, replacing Chase Blackburn with former Bears assistant Chris Tabor.

· The Panthers' changes at quarterback have been ongoing, and they include the release of Week One starter Baker Mayfield on December 5. Mayfield, a summer trade acquisition from Cleveland, began training camp in a battle for the starting job with Sam Darnold – the two were the first and third-overall picks in the 2018 draft – and on August 22 Rhule announced that Mayfield would start the opener. A week later, the point became moot when Darnold suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve. Mayfield started the first five games of the season but sustained a high ankle sprain of his own in Week Five and was expected to miss several weeks. That thrust third-year man P.J. Walker into the top spot; he started five games, including a Week Seven win over Tampa Bay but was later sidelined by an ankle injury. It has all come full circle as Darnold has started the Panthers' last four games.

· The Panthers also traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for two draft picks, a sixth-rounder in 2024 and a seventh-rounder in 2025.

· Carolina's defense saw the departure of three starters in free agency over the offseason, most notably edge rusher Haason Reddick. After leading the Panthers' defense with 11.0 sacks in his one season in the town, Reddick got a lucrative deal from the Eagles. Linebacker Jermaine Carter started all 17 games for the Panthers in 2021 but signed with Kansas City before eventually being released in the final cuts. And cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a midseason trade acquisition last year, signed with the Colts after starting eight of the nine games he appeared in for Carolina.

TOP STORYLINES

Punch Your Ticket – As noted above, the Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South on Sunday with a win, which would mark the first time they've won division titles in back-to-back seasons. That would afford them a home game to start the playoffs. Since they will be the fourth seed and have, at best, a 9-8 record, the Buccaneers are likely to have few believers if they do make the postseason field, but their focus is on getting a ticket to the dance. After that, they will try to get on a run and fulfill their ultimate goal for the season. If Carolina wins on Sunday, they will take over first place in the division thanks to a head-to-head sweep of the Buccaneers. Even if the Saints also get to 7-9 by winning in Philadelphia, the Panthers would still own the tiebreaker edge thanks to a 3-0 record in games played among the three tied teams. Carolina would also maintain control of its own playoff destiny with a win, as they would then be able to clinch in Week 18 with a victory in New Orleans. The playoff odds calculator on FiveThirtyEight.com currently gives the Buccaneers a 70% chance of getting in, but that drops to 33% with a loss, including a very slim shot at a Wild Card spot. Tampa Bay would still win the division after a loss to the Panthers if they can win in Atlanta while the Saints upend the Panthers in Week 18. There is even a scenario that gives the Saints the division title if they first get that win in Philly; they would need the Bucs to lose out and then they would get in by beating the Panthers on the final weekend.

Slow Down the Steamroller – The Panthers are 6-2 this season when their rushing attack exceeds 100 yards, and they have averaged just under 200 rushing yards in those eight games. That average went up last Saturday when Carolina rolled for a team-record 320 yards in a high-scoring upset of the previously-streaking Lions. The Panthers' continued success on the ground in the season's second half has been a bit of a surprise given that the team traded star back Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco in Week Seven. Just days later, the Panthers ran for 173 yards against the Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory in Charlotte, with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard leading the way. That performance has proved not to be a fluke as Carolina has risen to 10th in the NFL rankings in both rushing yards per game and yards per carry. After three seasons of utter domination against opposing ground games, the Bucs' rush defense in 2022 ranks 17th in yards per game allowed (120.3) and 20th in yards per carry allowed (4.50). The Buccaneers have played most of their last three games without gap-plugging nose tackle Vita Vea, and while Vea returned to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday there is no guarantee he will be back from his calf injury in time to help the team slow down Carolina's ground game.

Tom and Mike – Mike Evans heads into the final two weeks of the season needing only 83 more receiving yards to top 1,000 for the ninth time in his ninth NFL campaign. He already owns the NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career, and if extends it to nine that will be tied for the second-longest streak at any point in a player's career. Since Evans is averaging 65.5 yards per game this season, this would seem like an easily attainable goal, but he has only topped 60 yards once in his last seven games and hasn't hit 100 since Week Eight. In last Sunday's win in Arizona, Evans topped out at 29 yards on three receptions and only had one catch prior to overtime. Two of the passes Tom Brady threw in his direction were intercepted. When Brady arrived in Tampa in 2020, he quickly formed a big-play connection with Brady and those two combined for 29 touchdowns in their first 35 games together (Evans caught one other TD pass from Blaine Gabbert in that span). Brady's most frequent target for much of the season has been Chris Godwin, in part because Godwin is often featured on screens and other quick, high-percentage plays. Evans average depth of target is roughly twice as long as Godwin's but he and Brady have been able to make those lower-percentage throws work with regularity through most of their time together. For the Buccaneers to make it to the postseason and have a chance at making some noise after that, they probably need for Brady and Evans to rediscover their usually fruitful connection.

O-Line Concerns – The Buccaneers haven't played a game with both starting tackles, Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs, on the field together since November. And the man who helped hold the line together while one or the other was out, swing tackle Josh Wells, is now on injured reserve. It's possible that the Bucs won't have either of their regular starters available on Sunday against Carolina, as Smith is still dealing with the foot injury that kept him out of the last game and Wirfs aggravated the ankle injury that caused him to miss three contests. Both were on the practice field to start the week, but in a limited fashion. First-year man Brandon Walton is now the "next man up" for either tackle spot with Wells on injured reserve, but the rest of the depth behind him is a trio of players on the practice squad. It was Justin Skule, who does have 12 NFL starts from his time in San Francisco, who was elevated from the practice squad last weekend for emergency depth at tackle. The Buccaneers also designated Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen for return from injured reserve on Wednesday but he is not in play for this weekend. The Buccaneers will be monitoring their offensive line closely all week and could have to make some significant adjustments on Sunday.

60 Minutes – In Week 15, the Buccaneers put together a dominant first half against a very good Cincinnati team but then collapsed after halftime in a 34-23 come-from-ahead defeat. In Week 16, the Bucs scored six points in the first 52 minutes against a four-win Cardinals team, then quickly rallied for 10 points to send it to overtime. Their one possession in the extra period was a sharp nine-play field goal drive to win the game, and they finished with 396 yards of offense. Those two games weren't particularly similar, but they both highlighted a persistent problem the Bucs have had all season: inconsistency within games. Fast starts can't be maintained; slow starts lead to harried finishes. As a result, the Bucs haven't won a game by more than five points since Week Two. Tampa Bay will take a win any way it comes, but the team will have a hard time both making the playoffs and doing something once they get there if they can't at some point put together a full 60-minute game.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Panthers CB Keith Taylor

The Panthers got a huge win over Detroit in Week 16 to stay very much alive in the NFC South race, but it did come at a cost. Top cornerback Jaycee Horn fractured his left wrist in the fourth quarter and, while he has not been placed on injured reserve he had surgery on Tuesday and will definitely miss Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium. Keith Taylor, a fifth-round pick in 2021 who has four career starts, came in to replace Horn and would be the likely replacement against Tampa Bay. The team bring back former star corner Josh Norman, signing him to the practice squad, but he is expected to be in a reserve role. Like Horn, Taylor is a tall corner (6-3), giving him a chance to match up physically with the 6-5 Mike Evans. As noted above, Evans' numbers have been down of late, but he's still the same dynamic force who wins jump balls, gets deep with deceptive speed due to his long strides and holds onto the ball even when taking big hits. The Panthers don't restrict their starting corners to a specific side, so they might have tried to shadow Evans with Horn had he been able to play. They could try the same thing with Taylor.

2. Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman vs. Buccaneers ILB Devin White

D'Onta Foreman averaged 7.9 yards per carry last weekend and has a shot at hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career. He has been in high gear for much of the second half of the season, gaining 163 rushing yards over expected since Week Six, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the sixth-highest total in the NFL in that span. The former Texan and Titan has a big frame (6-1, 236) and can power through defenders but he also moves well laterally and can make quick cuts to get to the open field. Devin White is the Buccaneers' leading tackler against ballcarriers, with 66 of his 115 stops coming on running plays. Gap integrity will be crucial for the Bucs on Sunday as the Panthers are almost certain to try to establish their suddenly powerful rushing attack early. If the Buccaneers' front line can keep blockers off their rangy off-ball linebackers, White, who has elite acceleration, will have opportunities to shoot those gaps and get to Foreman before he gets a head of steam. In addition, if Foreman spends much time in pass protection he's likely going to run into White on occasion. The fourth-year linebacker is not an every-down pass rusher, obviously, but he leads the team with 16 quarterback hits. According to Next Gen Stats, White has 70 QB pressures when aligned as an off-ball linebacker; no other NFL player has more than 29 in that span. That includes and NFL-high 23 this season.

3. Buccaneers G Nick Leverett vs. Panthers DT Derrick Brown

Nick Leverett first got a chance to play this season when the Buccaneers began alternating him and rookie Luke Goedeke at guard against the Panthers in Week Seven. Goedeke was injured in that game, leading to Leverett stepping into the starting lineup, and he has since settled in at that spot. Leverett is a tenacious blocker who fights hard on every snap and helps set the tone for the entire line, particularly in the absence of center Ryan Jensen. He has helped the Buccaneers' offensive line allow a league-low 19 sacks in 2022. Leverett will face a stiff challenge this Sunday when Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown lines up in his vicinity. Brown moves around the interior of the Carolina front, and while he has not yet emerged as a high-volume sack producer (1.0 this season, 6.0 in three seasons), he does have eight QB hits this year and he's an absolute load for any blocker to handle. The 6-5, 236-pound Brown has immense upper-body strength and can drive opposing linemen back into the pocket. He's also a maximum-effort player on every snap, like Leverett. It should be an intense battle between those two.

4. Panthers T Taylor Moton vs. Buccaneers OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka