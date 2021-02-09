Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate World Championship Season with Limited Edition Commemorative Wine

In honor of the team's second world championship, Buccaneers fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the team's unforgettable 2020 season with the launch of "Championship Red," a limited-edition Central Coast Cabernet Sauvignon and Monterey Merlot handcrafted reserve. This blend has been aged for 15 months in a combination of French and American Oak barrels. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mano's Wine have come together to partner on this distinctive "taste of victory" that will serve as the perfect collectable for any fan. A "Championship Bubbly," will also be available for purchase.

Each officially licensed bottle of wine is deep etched and hand-painted by skilled artisans to create a true work of art that will last a lifetime.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said: "We are proud to commemorate our magical journey to our second world championship with our partners at Mano's Wine. Championship Red and Championship Bubbly are exceptional wines that will come in premium collectible bottles that our fans will want to keep as mementos of a season unlike any other in our history."

As an urban winery, Mano's Wine features an esteemed collection of wine makers who have been carefully selected from the best vineyards from around the world. Everything is shipped to Mano's national headquarters, where they blend, age, finish and handcraft each bottle. This process allows the winery to carefully select the best climate and growing conditions, ensuring the highest quality wines year after year.

"We are extremely excited to work with such a great organization and one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL," said Kyle Rensenhouse, Mano's Wine owner. "This was an unforgettable season for the Buccaneers and we are ecstatic to be a part of this historic celebration."