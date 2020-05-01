Friday, May 01, 2020 07:44 PM

Bucs Claim Kicker Elliott Fry

Tampa Bay has added a second kicker to its offseason roster, claiming Elliott Fry off waivers from Carolina…Fry, who had a strong season in the short-lived AAF, is competition for incumbent Matt Gay

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP_19222157155307
Scott Boehm/2019 Scott Boehm
Elliott Fry

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were awarded first-year kicker Elliott Fry off waivers, one day after he was let go by the Carolina Panthers. Fry joins Matt Gay, a 2019 fifth-round pick, on the Buccaneers roster as competition heading into the team's 2020 training camp.

Fry first entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, signing with the Chicago Bears. He went to training camp with the Bears and played in two preseason games before being waived and subsequently signed by the Baltimore Ravens. Between Chicago and Baltimore, Fry played in three preseason games and three of four field goal attempts and all four extra-point tries.

Fry had tryouts with eight NFL teams during the 2019 season and then signed a reserve/futures contract with Carolina in February. He was waived on Thursday.

Gay won a training camp competition with veteran Cairo Santos to earn the Bucs' placekicking job last season and went on to make 27 of his 35 field goal attempts and 43 of 48 extra point tries. Though his final success rate of 77.1% on field goals was below league average, Gay had an 88.9% mark (24 of 27) through the first 13 games before a three-game slump to end the season.

Prior to signing with the Bears, Fry played in the short-lived Alliance of American Football, making all 14 of his field goal tries for the Orlando Apollos in 2019. He also participated in a Buccaneers rookie mini-camp on a tryout contract in 2017.

Related Content

Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth
news

Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth

The Bucs have retained another one of their unrestricted free agents, bringing back veteran lineman Josh Wells, who served as the swing tackle in 2019 and started at both right and left tackle
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (7) on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (35) is at right. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news

Bucs Complete Deals with Four More Undrafted Free Agents

Not long after announcing the signings of nine players who went undrafted in April, the Buccaneers added four more to their rookie haul, including Oklahoma CB Parnell Motley
QB Reid Sinnett
news

Bucs Add to 2020 Draft Haul in 'Round Eight'

The Bucs found a rookie quarterback after the draft and also added a trio of outside linebacker prospects in their first group of undrafted rookie signings
Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on O.J. Howard

The Buccaneers have elected to pick up the fifth-year option that was part of TE O.J. Howard's initial contract after he was drafted in the first round in 2017
Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers
news

Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's impressive 2020 offseason got another jolt on Tuesday when the Buccaneers sent a fourth-round pick to New England for Rob Gronkowski, one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history
Blaine Gabbert Gets Second Act with Bucs
news

Blaine Gabbert Gets Second Act with Bucs

Veteran QB Blaine Gabbert, who has starting experience in a Bruce Arians offense, will get another shot at claiming the Bucs' top reserve spot after he lost the 2019 season to a shoulder injury
Ryan Smith Re-Signs with Bucs
news

Ryan Smith Re-Signs with Bucs

The Buccaneers have retained one of their best special teams players, as CB Ryan Smith is the latest unrestricted free agent to return to the Tampa on a new deal in 2020
Ndamukong Suh Staying Too!
news

Ndamukong Suh Staying Too!

After using a franchise tag on Shaq Barrett and re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul, the Buccaneers completed their front-seven trifecta on Thursday when they struck a new deal with DL Ndamukong Suh
Bucs Re-Sign Two More Defenders
news

Bucs Re-Sign Two More Defenders

S Andrew Adams and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches each signed one-year deals with the Bucs on Tuesday, joining several other players from a rising defense who have been retained in the last two weeks
ALL IN! TOM BRADY, BUCS TEAM UP TO PURSUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
news

ALL IN! TOM BRADY, BUCS TEAM UP TO PURSUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the boldest free agent move in franchise history, the Buccaneers have signed six-time champion Tom Brady to be their quarterback and help them pursue more titles
Bucs Keep Kevin Minter in the Fold
news

Bucs Keep Kevin Minter in the Fold

Tampa Bay has agreed to terms on a new one-year deal with ILB Kevin Minter, who proved valuable last year as a fill-in starter and special teams ace

Advertising