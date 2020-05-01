Bucs Claim Kicker Elliott Fry

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were awarded first-year kicker Elliott Fry off waivers, one day after he was let go by the Carolina Panthers. Fry joins Matt Gay, a 2019 fifth-round pick, on the Buccaneers roster as competition heading into the team's 2020 training camp.

Fry first entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, signing with the Chicago Bears. He went to training camp with the Bears and played in two preseason games before being waived and subsequently signed by the Baltimore Ravens. Between Chicago and Baltimore, Fry played in three preseason games and three of four field goal attempts and all four extra-point tries.

Fry had tryouts with eight NFL teams during the 2019 season and then signed a reserve/futures contract with Carolina in February. He was waived on Thursday.

Gay won a training camp competition with veteran Cairo Santos to earn the Bucs' placekicking job last season and went on to make 27 of his 35 field goal attempts and 43 of 48 extra point tries. Though his final success rate of 77.1% on field goals was below league average, Gay had an 88.9% mark (24 of 27) through the first 13 games before a three-game slump to end the season.