Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Activate Richard Sherman from I.R.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who has begun cross-training at safety, has been activated from injured reserve and is available to play on Sunday against Buffalo

Dec 10, 2021 at 03:38 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

shermir

After Friday's practice at the AdventHealth Training Center, Head Coach Bruce Arians said veteran cornerback Richard Sherman was "scheduled to play" on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Less than an hour later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers removed the last obstacle to Sherman's return to action, activating him from injured reserve.

The Bucs still had an open spot on the 53-man roster after they activated long-snapper Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday morning so no corresponding move was needed to activate Sherman.

Sherman was placed on injured reserve on November 17 after he suffered a calf injury during warmups before the Buccaneers' Week 10 game at Washington. He had been attempting to return from a hamstring strain that had kept him out of the two previous contests, as well. Sherman first signed with the Buccaneers on September 29 and he stepped immediately into the starting lineup amid a rash of injuries for the team at the cornerback position. In his three starts, the 11th-year veteran contributed 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Sherman began practicing with the team on Wednesday, opening a 21-day window during which he could be activated at any time. He has begun cross-training at safety to help with the Bucs' current shortage at the position but Arians said he hoped Sherman would not be needed in that capacity on Sunday.

Sherman played his first seven seasons in Seattle before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. He has played in 142 games with 136 starts and amassed 495 tackles, 36 interceptions and 115 passes defensed. He is the NFL's active leader in interceptions and he had three picks and 11 passes defensed in 2019, his last full season. Sherman has been named to the Pro Bowl five times, most recently in 2019, and has been a first-team Associated Press All-Pro on three occasions.

Related Content

news

LS Zach Triner Activated from COVID List

Long-snapper Zach Triner will be available to play in Sunday's game against Buffalo after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, four days after he was placed on that list
news

Richard Sherman, Justin Watson Return to Practice

CB Richard Sherman and WR Justin Watson have a chance to return from the IR and PUP lists, respectively, after opening a 21-day practice window on Wednesday
news

S Troy Warner Back on Bucs' Protection List in Week 14

Tampa Bay's Week 14 list of protected practice squad players is similar to the last three weeks but with S Troy Warner now joining K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Bucs Add LS Garrison Sanborn to Practice Squad

With long-snapper Zach Triner currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers added a second option at the position by re-signing one of their former long-snappers, Garrison Sanborn
news

Long-Snapper Zach Triner Lands on COVID List

The Buccaneers have placed long-snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which could result in him missing the upcoming game against Buffalo
news

Bucs Activate Carlton Davis, Promote Breshad Perriman

The Buccaneers have activated CB Carlton Davis from injured reserve and signed WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster off the practice squad, making both available to play on Sunday in Atlanta
news

Bucs Place Aaron Stinnie on Injured Reserve

A knee injury suffered early in his first career regular-season start on Sunday will force guard Aaron Stinnie to injured reserve and Bruce Arians described it as a longer-term issue on Wednesday
news

Bucs Protect Former Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson in Week 13

Tampa Bay has submitted the same list of protected practice squad players that it did in the previous two week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, WR Breshad Perriman and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Breshad Perriman on Bucs' Protected List Again

Tampa Bay's list of protected practice squad players in Week 12 is the same as the week before: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, WR Breshad Perriman and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Carlton Davis Designated to Return from IR

CB Carlton Davis was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, beginning a 21-day window during which he can be activated to the roster at any time…The Bucs also brought WR John Hurst back to the practice squad
news

Scotty Miller Activated from Injured Reserve

Scotty Miller is ready to return to action after missing seven games due to a turf toe injury, as the Buccaneers activated the third-year receiver from the I.R. list on Tuesday
Advertising