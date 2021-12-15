Rashard Robinson Returns to Practice

CB Rashard Robinson returned to practice on Wednesday, beginning a three-week period during which he could be activated from injured reserve…The Bucs also brought RB Kenjon Barner back to the practice squad//

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cornerback room, beset all season by injuries, is suddenly getting a bit crowded. On Wednesday, cornerback Rashard Robinson, who has been on injured reserve since Week 10, was designated to return to practice. He can now work out with the team for 21 days without counting against the 53-man roster, and he can be activated from injured reserve at any point during that period.

The Buccaneers also signed running back Kenjon Barner to the practice squad on Wednesday. No corresponding move was necessary as the team had an open spot on that 16-man crew after the release of long-snapper Garrison Sanborn on Monday.

Robinson was one of four cornerbacks Tampa Bay had on its IR list as recently as a month ago, but Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis and Richard Sherman have all subsequently been activated. The Buccaneers now have seven cornerbacks on the 53-man roster with the possibility of Robinson joining them soon.

Robinson first joined the Buccaneers on September 21, originally signing to the practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad to active status for three games before getting a full promotion to the 53-man roster on October 19. Robinson then appeared in two more games before suffering the hamstring injury in practice that landed him on injured reserve on November 12.

In his five games played this season, Robinson worked primarily on special teams, seeing 14 snaps on defense. He had two tackles in kick coverage. Before joining the Buccaneers, Robinson played for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 47 games with 18 starts. The former LSU standout has 87 career tackles along with two interceptions and 15 passes defensed. He first entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2016.

Barner returns for a second stint in Tampa. He was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad last September and eventually promoted to the active roster in December, seeing action in a total of six games, primarily as a return man. He returned 13 punts for 75 yards and seven kickoffs for 167 yards before landing on injured reserve near the end of December.