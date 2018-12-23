Bucs-Cowboys Inactives: DeSean Jackson Returns to Action

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 16 game at AT&T Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers will get wide receiver DeSean Jackson back into their offensive mix after he missed the previous three games with a thumb injury. Jackson leads the NFL with an average of 18.8 yards per reception. His return gives the team six healthy receivers and has led to rookie wideout Justin Watson being inactive for the first time since Week Three. Watson has just one reception on the season but is tied for the team lead with five special teams tackles. The fifth receiver spot goes to Bobo Wilson, who has taken over primary kickoff return duties since his promotion from the practice squad.

The Buccaneers will also be able to field their preferred total of five linebackers against the Cowboys after being down to four last weekend in Baltimore. Adarius Taylor missed that contest in order to stay with his wife, who was close to giving birth. The Taylors welcomed their first child on Wednesday and Adarius made the trip with the team to Dallas.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is inactive for the first time this season, as fifth-year passer Ryan Griffin will be active and available to back up starter Jameis Winston. Griffin has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game.

The Cowboys get Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin back after he missed one game. They will be without defensive lineman David Irving, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since midseason. Tight end Geoff Swaim was ruled out for Sunday's game on Friday but was subsequently placed on injured reserve and replaced on the roster by running back Darius Jackson.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

· QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

· TE Tanner Hudson

· DT Jeremiah Ledbetter

· DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

· CB David Rivers

· S Josh Shaw

· WR Justin Watson

None of the Buccaneers' Week 16 inactives are out due to injury.

COWBOYS INACTIVES

· DE Dorance Armstrong

· WR Tavon Austin

· CB Anthony Brown

· LB Chris Covington

· DL David Irving

· LB Sean Lee

· QB Mike White