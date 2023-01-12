2022 Game Preview: Cowboys-Buccaneers, Wild Card Week

ADDITIONAL 2022 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

· While the Bucs continue to maintain enviable continuity on their coaching staff, there is a new person in the corner office. In March, Bruce Arians stepped down after three years as the head coach and took on a new role as a senior advisor to the general manager. Todd Bowles was promoted from defensive coordinator to take his place. Bowles previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18 before rejoining Arians when the latter came on as the Buccaneers' head coach in 2019.

· With Bowles stepping up the Bucs needed a new defensive coordinator and they essentially named two of them. Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers added the title of Run Game Coordinator while Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote switched to inside linebackers and added the title of Pass Game Coordinator. They are in effect co-defensive coordinators. Bob Sanders joined the staff to take over for Foote in the outside linebackers room. Foote made his switch after Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell landed the defensive coordinator position in Jacksonville under new Head Coach Doug Pederson.

· The Buccaneers had two key players retire after the 2021 season, but only one of them stayed retired. While quarterback Tom Brady eventually elected to return 40 days after announcing he was stepping away from the game, his long-time buddy Rob Gronkowski walked away for good, leading to big changes in the Bucs' tight end room. While veteran Cam Brate returned, O.J. Howard left in free agency and the Buccaneers subsequently drafted Cade Otton and Ko Kieft and signed veteran Kyle Rudolph.

· Tampa Bay's defense also saw the departure of two front-seven stalwarts from the extremely successful 2020-21 seasons, as neither DL Ndamukong Suh nor OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was re-signed. The team signed veteran standout Akiem Hicks and drafted Houston's Logan Hall 33rd overall to address depth up front and are relying on 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step up on the edge.

Cowboys:

· Long known for fielding a dominant offensive line, the Cowboys have a new look up front in 2022, particularly after star left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn hamstring that sidelined him for a good portion of the season. Dallas also released right tackle La'el Collins in a cap-related move (he landed in Cincinnati) and saw left guard Connor Williams head to Miami in free agency. Dallas drafted Tulsa's Tyler Smith in the first round in April and initially had him battling Connor McGovern for the left guard spot before he was forced to step in for the other T. Smith at left tackle. At right tackle, holdover Terence Steele got the chance to take over before he landed on injured reserve on December 14. Tyron Smith came off I.R. just a few days later and has stepped in at right tackle, with the rookie remaining on the left side.

· Dallas also saw a shakeup in its receiving corps, beginning when Amari Cooper was also released for cap purposes (he went to Cleveland). With Michael Gallup still not all the way back from last season's ACL tear at the beginning of the season and Cedrick Wilson joining Connor Williams in the move to Miami, CeeDee Lamb became the unquestioned number one receiver, followed by a group of unproven players like Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko and rookie third-rounder Jalen Tolbert. Gallup has since returned to action and the Cowboys also added wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in Week 15.

· Mike McCarthy is back for his third season as the Cowboys' head coach and he also kept coordinators Kellen Moore (offense), Dan Quinn (defense) and John Fassel (special teams) intact, but there was one change to the coaching staff. Robert Prince takes over for Adam Henry as the wide receivers coach; Prince previously worked with Moore at Boise State.

TOP STORYLINES

Roster Reckoning – On his "Let's Go" podcast on Monday night, Tom Brady sounded an optimistic note about a long list of his injured teammate, saying, "I believe we're going to be as healthy as we've been all year." If Brady's medical prognoses prove sound, that's very good news for Tampa Bay, which played last week without Vita Vea, Donovan Smith, Tristan Wirfs, Carlton Davis, Mike Edwards, Logan Ryan, Carl Nassib, Julio Jones and Mike Evans. (Evans was ill, not injured.) Facing a defense that ranked second in the NFL in sacks and features superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, a healthy offensive line bookended by tackles Smith and Wirfs would be encouraging. Of course, now the Bucs have a new concern in the middle of that line, as center Robert Hainsey left last Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. If he can't play, the Bucs could move Nick Leverett to center and use the versatile Brandon Walton at left guard. And then there's the ultimate wild card: Ryan Jensen. The Pro Bowl center hasn't played this season after suffering a knee injury in training camp, but he is currently practicing with the team. There is at least a theoretical possibility he could solve that potential issue on the pivot. For the Bucs' defense, getting to field the same secondary that held the Cowboys to 198 passing yards in Week One would be extremely helpful.

Aerial Momentum – If you only watched the games of Week 18, you might expect Monday night's game to be bereft of any passing game excitement. The Buccaneers threw for just 136 yards against Atlanta after pulling Tom Brady in the second quarter. The Cowboys had a power outage in a 26-6 loss at Washington, with star quarterback Dak Prescott having one of his worst outings as a pro. Prescott completed just 37.8% of his passes (14 of 37), the worst-single game mark of his career, while throwing for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In reality, both passing attacks are capable of putting up big passing numbers on any given game day (or night). In Week 16, Brady threw for a season-high 432 yards and hit Mike Evans on three long touchdowns down the sideline. Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns in Week 16 against Tennessee and has presided over the league's highest-scoring offense over the last eight weeks. Brady threw for 4,694 yards, third most in the league, while Prescott had the league's fourth-best touchdown percentage (5.8%). The question is, did either passing attack lose its momentum with its 18th-week showing, or will both be able to get right back into a groove?

Give Us the Run Down – In their season-opening 19-3 win at Dallas, the Buccaneers ran for 152 yards and held Dallas to 71 rushing yards. That most definitely did not prove to be a harbinger of things to come in 2022; the Bucs would go on to rank 32nd with 76.9 rushing yards per game while the Cowboys would rise to eighth in that same ranking at 135.2 per outing. Leonard Fournette started the season on a strong note, rushing for 127 yards and 6.0 yards per carry; the Bucs couldn't replicate that type of ground production most of the year but perhaps could rediscover that element of the offense in the rematch with Dallas' 15th-ranked run defense. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's run defense dropped off from its league-leading numbers of the past three seasons, allowing 129.3 yards per game to rank 22nd in the league. Some of that was the result of non-overlapping injuries to massive defensive tackles Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks. The last time those two were on the field together the Bucs held a very potent Carolina rushing attack to 67 yards and 2.7 yards per carry. Todd Bowles stated again this week that "balance" isn't the primary goal on offense and that he's more than happy to follow whatever formula will lead victory. Still, good returns early from the run game for either team would help create shorter third downs and some bite to the play-action passing game.

Prime Time Spotlight – When asked on Friday why the NFL has seen fit to put each of the three Bucs-Cowboys games of the past two seasons in prime time, linebacker Lavonte David had a concise answer: "Tom Brady and the star." Indeed, for both fans of Brady and/or "America's Team" and those who love to see them lose, those two entities are NFL attention magnets. The Bucs and Cowboys opened the entire NFL schedule in 2021 with the annual Kickoff Game because Tampa Bay was the defending Super Bowl champion and Dallas was…well, Dallas. The league went right back to that well for the first Sunday Night Football showcase of this year's season, with the Bucs going to Texas. Tampa Bay won both of those contests and hopes to finish off the three game sweep this coming Monday at Raymond James Stadium. This will be the sixth prime-time game of 2022 for the Buccaneers, who had three Sunday night appearances (one on Christmas), one Monday-nighter and one Thursday night assignment. The Bucs went 3-2 in those five games, winning their last two in Arizona on Christmas and against New Orleans in Week 13. The upcoming game will be the final one of a packed schedule on "Super Wild Card Weekend" and by the time it is contested the Bucs and Cowboys will know what a win will get them…either a trip to Philadelphia, San Francisco or Minnesota or a home game against the Giants.

Special Considerations – If Monday's game is a tight one, as was the case when the Bucs pulled out a last-second 31-29 victory at Raymond James Stadium in Week One of the 2021 season, it could be a special teams play or two that makes the difference. And if that's the case, that looks on paper like an advantage for the Cowboys, who ranked 10th in special teams DVOA according to Football Outsiders. The Buccaneers ranked 31st. Dallas got a very strong season from placekicker Brett Maher, who made 29 of 32 field goals – including nine of 11 from 50 yards and beyond – and 50 of 53 extra point attempts. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger tied for 10th in the league in gross punting average (48.4) and was eight in net average (42.8). Undrafted rookie KaVontae Turpin is the NFC's Pro Bowl return man after averaging 10.4 yards per punt return and 24.2 per kickoff return, with longs of 52 and 63, respectively. The Cowboys' punt return unit also put pressure on 14 punts this season, almost exactly one-fifth of the number they faced, and the Buccaneers allowed 10 punt pressures, third-worst in the league. Tampa Bay's rookie punter Jake Camarda had a fantastic debut season, veteran kicker Ryan Succop is a proven playoff performer (16 of 17 on postseason field goal attempts) and rookie Deven Thompkins has recently added a spark to the return game. Still, the Bucs' special teams units will have to be on the top of their game on Monday to keep this phase of the game from tilting in the Cowboys' favor.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs vs. Cowboys OLB Micah Parsons

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs, the Bucs' lone Pro Bowl selection, probably would have played in Week 18 if the outcome of the game had meant something to the standings or playoff seeding, but the extra week off should get him closer to 100% as he recovers from a Week 12 ankle injury. Wirfs' presence against the Dallas defense is essential because the Cowboys have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL and outside linebacker Micah Parsons is a scary challenge for any offensive tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Wirfs has played 931 offensive snaps this season and allowed two just sacks, while drawing four penalties. Parsons lines up all over the front – in fact, that's what makes him such a unique defender – but certainly will have some one-on-one moments with the Bucs' third-year tackle, who has the nimble feet and hand-to-hand skills to match up with one of the league's best edge rushers. Through his first two seasons, Parsons has racked up 26.5 sacks in just 33 games, and this year he was third in the NFL with 70 quarterback pressures, or about four per game. Parsons plays with relentless intensity and often wins his one-on-one matchups in a split second. When that happens, his closing speed on the quarterback can be lethal.

2. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Dak Prescott has directed the NFL's highest-scoring offense over the last eight weeks and is adept at making throws on schedule and while moving out of the pocket. Last year, ESPN put together a "QB Council" of analysts and that group ranked Prescott in the top 10 in 11 of their 12 considered categories, including accuracy, touch, vision and decision-making. Despite missing five games, Prescott racked up 2,860 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes, ranking fourth in the NFL in touchdown percentage. The one blemish on Prescott's stat line this season is his 15 interceptions, which tied for the NFL lead. Prescott has been picked off at least once in each of his last seven outings, and the Buccaneers got him once in the season opener. The culprit: safety Antoine Winfield Jr. That proved to be Winfield's only pick of the season, but he remains one of the defenders most likely to make a big play when the Buccaneers need it the most. In addition to trying to redirect some of Prescott's passes, Winfield may also take on the Cowboys quarterback more directly. A gifted blitzer out of the slot, Winfield has 4.0 sacks in 13 games this season and 9.0 in his three-year career. Prescott versus Winfield could turn into a chess match between two very cerebral players.

3. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

A second-round pick in 2020, Diggs took the league by storm in his second season when he intercepted an NFL-high 11 passes, at one point intercepting at least one pass in six straight games. Diggs has a bit of a gambling style, which obviously creates big plays on defense but can also open the door to explosive plays on offense. That said, he was very much a net positive for a wildly-improved Dallas defense, recording an excellent target EPA of -23.3 for the season and allowing a completing rate of 53.5% that was 7.2% worse than expected. Opposing quarterbacks had a 50.9 passer rating when throwing to a player with him as the nearest defender. Diggs' numbers haven't been quite as good this year – he's got a +13.4 target EPA and a passer rating allowed of 87.5 – but the Buccaneers still have to worry about him reading a route and coming up with a game-changing play. Chris Godwin led the Bucs with 104 catches, and his average of 9.8 yards per catch is an indication of how often he has been working underneath zones and turning very short passes into useful gains. Godwin is a very polished route runner who can and does utilize every option in the route tree, and could potentially get an aggressive defender like Diggs to bite on what looks like some kind of quick-hitter but is actually a more complicated route.

4. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb vs. Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean

With Amari Cooper in Cleveland and Michael Gallup hurt for a portion of the season, CeeDee Lamb emerged as the unquestioned top option in the Cowboys' passing attack and the fifth most prolific pass-catcher in the NFL with 107 grabs for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. Lamb has done a lot of damage out of the slot this season but still plays roughly half of his snaps on the outside, split evenly between the left and right sides. When he's split out wide to the left he will encounter cornerback Jamel Dean, who recently returned from a toe injury to continue what has been an outstanding season. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Dean allowed the fourth fewest yards as the nearest defender among all cornerbacks in the NFL in 2022 (minimum of 50 targets). He has quietly allowed the fewest yards per target among defensive backs since entering the NFL in 2019. Dean has blazing speed and the size to match up against the NFL's biggest receivers. CeeDee Lamb stands 6-2 and 200 pounds and can work the short, intermediate and deep zones equally well. He's extremely smooth in his routes and mixes up his speed to fool defenders, and he can gain separation very quickly. Dean will have a challenge on his hands when Lamb lines up wide, but he has shown he is up for it in 2022.

