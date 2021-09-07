Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Andrew Adams Among Four Practice Squad Players Protected in Week One

Tampa Bay will use all four of its practice squad protection options in Week One, submitting a list Tuesday that included S Andrew Adams, WR Jaydon Mickens, T Brandon Walton and TE Deon Yelder

Sep 07, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AAPS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have submitted their list to the NFL of the four practice squad players they will protect in Week One: safety Andrew Adams, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, tackle Brandon Walton and tight end Deon Yelder.

The option to protect players from being signed away by other teams was one of a number of new rules adopted regarding the practice squad in 2020 to give teams more roster flexibility during the pandemic. The NFL elected to keep those rules in place for 2021.

Each week, a team can submit a list of up to four players on its practice squad that other teams are prohibited from signing to their active rosters. In a normal week with a Sunday game, that protection starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday and extends through game day. No players are protected on Monday or on Tuesday before the deadline, so every practice squad player will still have opportunities to sign elsewhere, even with the protected spots.

The practice squads were expanded to 16 players last year and became even more important due to another new rule that was part of the new collective bargaining agreement ratified in 2020. Teams are now allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad and increase their game day rosters to 55 spots, with a maximum of 48 active. Additional players can also be activated as late as game day in order to replace players who were placed on the reserve/COVID list. That makes every practice squad player a potential contributor on game day, and teams can make sure that at least four of them are still on that unit at the end of the week.

Last year, the Buccaneers used all four of their protection options in a majority of their game weeks and elevated players from the practice squad in all but three weeks. All 16 practice squad players are eligible for the aforementioned elevation on game day, including the four on the protected list.

The Buccaneers may have included Adams on their Week One protection list because they are expected to be without starting safety Jordan Whitehead on Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Adams played for Tampa Bay the last three seasons but signed with Philadelphia as an unrestricted free agent this spring. The veteran safety returned to Tampa on the practice squad after he was released by the Eagles in the roster cutdown to 53 players for the regular season.

Related Content

news

Bucs Activate Ndamukong Suh, Get Roster Back to Full Strength

The Buccaneers activated starting defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh from the COVID list on Monday and waived rookie kicker Jose Borregales
news

Earl Watford Moves from COVID List to IR

The Buccaneers made a pair of roster moves with veteran guard Earl Watford on Sunday, first activating him from the reserve/COVID-19 list and then putting him on injured reserve
news

Bucs Activate Nick Leverett, Put Cam Gill on IR

Versatile first-year lineman Nick Leverett has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, taking a spot on the 53-man roster opened by the placement of OLB Cam Gill on injured reserve
news

Bucs Add Former Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson to Practice Squad

The Bucs filled the 15th of their 16 practice squad spots on Thursday afternoon by signing RB Darwin Thompson, who played in 26 games for Kansas City over the past two seasons
news

Bucs Activate Ryan Succop, Add to Practice Squad

On Thursday, the Buccaneers activated K Ryan Succop from the reserve/COVID-19 list, placed G John Molchon on injured reserve and added four more players to the practice squad
news

Bucs Sign Ryan Griffin, Nine Others to Practice Squad

Tampa Bay filled the first 10 of its 16 practice squad spots on Wednesday, mostly recalling players waived or released on Tuesday, including QB Ryan Griffin, TE Codey McElroy and WR Travis Jonsen
news

Ryan Griffin, Antonio Hamilton Among Bucs' Cuts to Get to 53

The Bucs trimmed their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players before Tuesday's deadline, making 23 moves that included the release of seven veterans, among them QB Ryan Griffin and CB Antonio Hamilton
news

Ndamukong Suh Placed on COVID List

DL Ndamukong Suh becomes the fourth Buccaneer currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and like the other three he will be unavailable to play in the preseason finale on Saturday night
news

Bucs Place Linemen Nick Leverett, Earl Watford on COVID List

Nick Leverett and Earl Watford will be unavailable for Saturday's game at Houston after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday
news

Ryan Succop Placed on COVID List Among Tuesday Roster Moves

The Bucs have placed kicker Ryan Succop on the reserve/COVID-19 list after his positive test Tuesday…In addition, T Chidi Okeke was waived/injured and RB Troymaine Pope landed on injured reserve
news

Bucs Sign Tackle Jonathan Hubbard

For the fourth time in less than two weeks the Bucs have added a new player to their offensive line group, signing former Dolphins tackle Jonathan Hubbard on Monday
Advertising