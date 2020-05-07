Thursday, May 07, 2020 06:57 PM

What's Next: Denver Broncos, Week 3

The Bucs travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in the Mile High City for the first time since 2012 in Week Three.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Broncos_Bucs_1722
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

While Marvin Gaye may have sang that there 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough,' the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will attempt to see that for themselves when they visit the Mile-High city for the first time since 2012. The Bucs play the Denver Broncos in Week Three at 4:25 p.m. on FOX.

This will be the 10th meeting between the two teams and Denver leads the all-time series by a large margin of 7-2. In fact, the last time the Bucs emerged victorious over the Broncos was in 1999. The last time they won at Mile High Stadium was 1993. That's 17 years ago for those keeping score at home. Should the Bucs take down the Drew Lock-led Broncos, they'll snap a four-game losing streak.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Season Passes on Sale Now!

View the Roster

Get the App

Denver has a tough division, contending with the now-Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, who don't look like they're slowing down any time soon. The Broncos also had some uncertainty last season under center. Quarterback Joe Flacco, who the team traded a fourth-round pick for prior to the 2019 season, only ended up starting half of Denver's games. Lock wasn't actually even available when Flacco went on IR following Week 8 with a herniated disk in his neck. Lock was also on IR but returned in Week 12, winning four of the last five games for the Broncos. His starting position was solidified when the team released Flacco and didn't pick up another quarterback in last month's draft.

Denver Broncos

2019 Record: 7-9

Scoring Offense: 27th (17.2 points per game)

Total Offense: 28th (298.6 total yards per game)

Rushing Offense: 20th (103.9 rushing yards per game)

Passing Offense: 28th (212.6 passing yards per game)

Scoring Defense: 10th (19.8 points allowed per game)

Total Defense: 12th (337.0 total yards allowed per game)

Rushing Defense: 16th (111.4 rushing yards allowed per game)

Passing Defense: 12th (337.0 passing yards allowed per game)

Turnover Margin: T-13th (+1)

The Broncos just didn't generate a lot of offense last season, plain and simple. Flacco got off to a rocky start before he was injured and for three games, Brandon Allen was Denver's starter. Then, Drew Lock came off injured reserve himself in Week 13 to finish out the season.

The Broncos have apparent confidence in Drew Lock, though. And it might be for good reason. Across the five games he played on his way to a 4-1 record in his first NFL outing, Lock threw for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns on 100 completions with a 64.10 completion percentage. His best game came against the Houston Texans in Week 14 when he went 22-of-27 for 309 yards and three touchdowns against one interception for a 136.0 quarterback rating. With that experience under his belt, the Broncos are hoping the 4-1 record to close out the season will translate into momentum going into 2020.

On the other side of the ball, outside linebacker Von Miller is still at the helm of a defense that admittedly struggled a bit (maybe it's because they let Shaq Barrett go?). Miller has remained the constant but didn't have a whole lot of help last year, which probably contributed to the slight downturn in his production. He failed to reach double-digit sacks for the first time since 2013 when he only played in nine games that season. He's surpassed 10.0 sacks every other year throughout his nine-year career. Going into his 10th season, Miller will be attempting to revamp the Broncos defense largely on his own (okay, with a couple free agent additions) as Denver prioritized retooling the offense to Lock's needs – or so it seemed from last month's draft. They took two receivers with their first two picks and even took one of Lock's former teammates in the fourth round. Though the Broncos did have quite the amount of capital, making 10 picks in this year's draft.

Broncos' 2020 Draft Class: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (Round 1, 15th overall), K.J. Hamler, Penn State (Round 2, 46th overall), CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa (Round 3, 77th overall), OL Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU (Round 3, 83rd overall), DT McTelvin Agim, Arkansas (Round 3, 95th overall), TE Albert Okweugbunam, Missouri (Round 4, 118th overall), LB Justin Strnad, Wake Forest (Round 5, 178th overall), OL Netane Muti, Fresno State (Round 6, 181st overall, WR Tyrie Cleveland, Florida (Round 7, 252nd overall), EDGE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State (Round 7, 254th overall)

They certainly locked down Lock's targets (that wasn't even intentional, I swear) with Jeudy, Hamler, former Missouri Tiger Okweugbunam and Cleveland. They also beefed up the offensive line around Lock, drafting LSU's Cushenberry and Fresno State's Muti on the interior. Ojemudia was a good pickup for the defense in the third round and will go with another big addition made to the Denver secondary this offseason, or rather, a swap?

Key Veteran Additions: CB A.J Buoye, DL Jurrell Casey, RB Melvin Gordon, TE Nick Vannett, G Graham Glasgow

Notable Departures: CB Chris Harris Jr., QB Joe Flacco, DE Derek Wolfe, OL Connor McGovern, S Will Parks, NT Joel Heath, FB Janovich

It does seem like the Broncos just did a lot of swapping. They let Harris go in free agency once they traded for A.J. Bouye in which they parted with a fourth-round pick. That's right, Denver had even more capital that they had stockpiled prior to the draft. They also got rid of a seventh-round pick in exchange for Casey and picked up a 2021 seventh-round pick after trading away Janovich. But in the spirit of swapping, they let McGovern go, in favor of Glasgow while boosting the interior further in the draft.

The Bucs will face what the Broncos hope is a high-powered offense at a high elevation with Lock under center in Week Three. Meanwhile, Miller and Co. will be attempting to stop Brady and his stockpile of weapons he'll be bringing with him up the mountain.

Related Content

Bucs' 2020 Preseason Dates Finalized
news

Bucs' 2020 Preseason Dates Finalized

Tampa Bay will open its preseason at Pittsburgh on August 14 and then play home games on Saturday evening in Weeks Two and Three
2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics
news

2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics

The Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will play more nationally-broadcast night games than in any other year in franchise history, part of a 2020 schedule that is loaded with impressive QB matchups
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Toughest Stretch
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Toughest Stretch

Tampa Bay's 2020 slate of games is loaded with exciting games and intriguing matchups, but there are certain parts of it that look particularly challenging
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Offense
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Offense

Tampa Bay's offense will be tested right away in 2020 by Cam Jordan and the Saints' aggressive defense, but is that test bigger than Khalil Mack and the Bears or the Chargers' loaded secondary?
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Defense

Christian McCaffrey? Michael Thomas? The entirety of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense? What's the biggest test on the just-released 2020 schedule for Tampa Bay's rising defense
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent

The Bucs won't face Joe Burrow or Chase Young in the 2020 regular season but they've still got some talented rookie opponents on their schedule…Which one is the biggest threat?
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 - Tackle Donovan Smith #76 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 48-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Pros and Cons of the Bucs' 2020 Schedule

Tampa Bay's 2020 regular-season schedule is thrilling, packed with prime-time games and featuring a very late bye, but like every schedule it is a mixture of opportunities and challenges
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Most Anticipated Game

The first topic in our Roundtable Week regarding the Buccaneers' recently-released 2020 schedule is which game each of us is most looking forward to this fall
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Thoughts from Bruce Arians and the Bucs Coaching Staff on the 2020 NFL Schedule

See what the Bucs coaches think about Tampa Bay's 2020 slate.
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Open with All-AFC Preseason Slate

Tampa Bay's 2020 preseason schedule includes a nationally-televised game against Jacksonville in Week Two, as well as a rematch of last year's opener in Pittsburgh
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 06, 2019 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

What's Next: New Orleans Saints, Weeks One & Nine

It'll be Brady vs. Brees twice a year in one of the more interesting division matchups for 2020. The series wastes no time getting started, either, with the Bucs opening their season on the road in the Super Dome.
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
news

What's Next: Carolina Panthers, Weeks 2 & 10

The Buccaneers face off against their second division opponent in as many weeks as they take on the Carolina Panthers at home in Week Two.

Advertising