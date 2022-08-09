Bucs Have New Look at Safety, DL on First Defensive Depth Chart of 2022

And here's a breakdown by position:

Defensive Line – The Buccaneers' top draft pick of 2022, Logan Hall, is not listed as a starter but should play extensively as a rookie, particularly in sub packages. The listed starters, which matches what has been on display in training camp, are Hicks, Vea and Will Gholston, with Hall slotted in behind Gholston. Rakeem Nunez-Roches remains the primary backup at nose tackle, with offseason addition Deadrin Senat behind him. Patrick O'Connor, one of the team's best special teams player, is listed second behind Hicks.

Outside Linebacker – Tryon-Shoyinka and Barrett are the listed starters, as noted, and what will likely be a four-man rotation on most Sundays is filled out by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill. Nelson came on strong at the end of 2021, his third season, and is stout against the run so should see plenty of playing time. Andre Anthony, a seventh-round pick out of LSU in April, is listed behind Gill.

Inside Linebacker – It's Year Four for the talented starting duo of Lavonte David and Devin White, who form the heart of the Bucs' strong defense. David is heading into his 11th season and is the most tenured Buccaneer on the roster. The most significant change is on the next line of the depth chart, which no longer features Kevin Minter, who had been the team's Band Aid for David and White when they were unavailable the last three years. A pair of 2021 Day Three draft picks, K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard, are now listed in the second column and it is likely Britt who will step into the Minter role.

Cornerback – As was the case a year ago, the two listed starters are Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting, and those two have taken the majority of first-team reps in training camp so far. Joining Jamel Dean in the second column is rookie fifth-rounder Zyon McCollum, who gets that spot over such veterans as Dee Delaney and Rashard Robinson.

Safety – As mentioned, Edwards is getting his shot at the full-time starter job next to the firmly entrenched Antoine Winfield Jr., who is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance. The next line is filled by two prominent offseason free agent additions, Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal. Both Ryan and Neal offer a lot of position flexibility which will allow Todd Bowles to get creative with his personnel groupings and also deploy Winfield all over the field to make use of his many talents. Of note at this position is that Ross Cockrell, primarily a cornerback in his career but another versatile player, is listed among the safeties. He cross-trained at that position last year and could offer the team some flexibility when trying to get down to a 53-man roster.