Bucs Have New Look at Safety, DL on First Defensive Depth Chart of 2022

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' current lineup holds, their defense will have three new starters in 2022, all of whom took different paths to their spots in the first column of the depth chart. One is a seasoned veteran joining a new team for a shot at chasing a championship; one is a fourth-year player who has been waiting patiently for his shot at an every-down role; and one is a 2021 first-round draft pick who is being asked to step into some big shoes.
Still a month away from playing the regular-season opener, the Buccaneers are now operating with an "official" depth chart, as they were required to put one together for the first preseason game. Tampa Bay opens its 2021 preseason on Saturday with a visit from the Cincinnati Bengals. For now, though, the starting 11 on defense are the same players who were listed in those spots on the first depth chart of 2020.
Eleventh-year veteran Akiem Hicks is the new face on the defensive front, as he essentially replaces Ndamukong Suh at one of the DL spots beside nose tackle Vita Vea. Mike Edwards, a third-round pick in 2019, has had pockets in his career in which he has played an every-down role but has more often been a rotational safety who came in on obvious passing downs. With the departure of Jordan Whitehead in free agency, Edwards is getting a shot at the job he's wanted for the past three years. And Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the Bucs' top draft pick a year ago, will make a welcome transition to the outside linebacker spot opposite Shaq Barrett after spending his rookie season bouncing between a number of assignments. He takes over for Jason Pierre-Paul.
Click here to review the Bucs' first depth chart of 2022. Below are the listed defensive starters:
DL: Akiem Hicks
NT: Vita Vea
DL: William Gholston
OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
ILB: Devin White
ILB: Lavonte David
OLB: Shaquil Barrett
CB: Sean Murphy-Bunting
CB: Carlton Davis
S: Antoine Winfield Jr.
S: Mike Edwards
And here's a breakdown by position:
Defensive Line – The Buccaneers' top draft pick of 2022, Logan Hall, is not listed as a starter but should play extensively as a rookie, particularly in sub packages. The listed starters, which matches what has been on display in training camp, are Hicks, Vea and Will Gholston, with Hall slotted in behind Gholston. Rakeem Nunez-Roches remains the primary backup at nose tackle, with offseason addition Deadrin Senat behind him. Patrick O'Connor, one of the team's best special teams player, is listed second behind Hicks.
Outside Linebacker – Tryon-Shoyinka and Barrett are the listed starters, as noted, and what will likely be a four-man rotation on most Sundays is filled out by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill. Nelson came on strong at the end of 2021, his third season, and is stout against the run so should see plenty of playing time. Andre Anthony, a seventh-round pick out of LSU in April, is listed behind Gill.
Inside Linebacker – It's Year Four for the talented starting duo of Lavonte David and Devin White, who form the heart of the Bucs' strong defense. David is heading into his 11th season and is the most tenured Buccaneer on the roster. The most significant change is on the next line of the depth chart, which no longer features Kevin Minter, who had been the team's Band Aid for David and White when they were unavailable the last three years. A pair of 2021 Day Three draft picks, K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard, are now listed in the second column and it is likely Britt who will step into the Minter role.
Cornerback – As was the case a year ago, the two listed starters are Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting, and those two have taken the majority of first-team reps in training camp so far. Joining Jamel Dean in the second column is rookie fifth-rounder Zyon McCollum, who gets that spot over such veterans as Dee Delaney and Rashard Robinson.
Safety – As mentioned, Edwards is getting his shot at the full-time starter job next to the firmly entrenched Antoine Winfield Jr., who is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance. The next line is filled by two prominent offseason free agent additions, Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal. Both Ryan and Neal offer a lot of position flexibility which will allow Todd Bowles to get creative with his personnel groupings and also deploy Winfield all over the field to make use of his many talents. Of note at this position is that Ross Cockrell, primarily a cornerback in his career but another versatile player, is listed among the safeties. He cross-trained at that position last year and could offer the team some flexibility when trying to get down to a 53-man roster.
Specialists – Rookie punter Jake Camarda has no competition for the job after the team released incumbent Bradley Pinion and veteran Sterling Hofrichter. Long-snapper Zach Triner appears set as well as the only player in camp at his position. There is a wide-open head-to-head battle for the placekicking job between experienced veteran Ryan Succop, who has held that job for the Bucs for the past two seasons, and 2021 undrafted rookie Jose Borregales. Succop is currently listed in the first line but that battle could go either way. Camarda is also expected to handle kickoff duties, though Borregales is also listed there. Second-year man Jaelon Darden is currently holding on to top billing at both return spots but the team has also listed running back Giovani Bernard and rookie wideout Deven Thompkins at both spots. Rookie running back Rachaad White is in the mix for the kickoff return assignment.