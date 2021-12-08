Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Richard Sherman, Justin Watson Return to Practice

CB Richard Sherman and WR Justin Watson have a chance to return from the IR and PUP lists, respectively, after opening a 21-day practice window on Wednesday

Dec 08, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

shrm

Cornerback Richard Sherman and wide receiver Justin Watson returned to practice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, beginning the process that could bring either one or both back to the active roster.

Sherman has been on injured reserve since November 17 as the result of a calf injury he sustained in pregame warmups prior to the Buccaneers' Week 10 contest at Washington, while Watson began the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after undergoing knee surgery in July. Both will now begin a 21-day window during which they can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster limit. They can be activated to that roster at any time during that window.

Sherman first joined the Buccaneers on September 29, following a rash of injuries at the cornerback position that quickly got to him as well. He started three games before sustaining a hamstring injury that kept him out for two weeks then suffered his mishap in warmups as he attempted to return to action. On Monday, Head Coach Bruce Arians said that Sherman would begin working at safety when he returned to practice, as the team is currently working with a thin roster at that position.

Sherman has played in 142 games with 136 starts in his career and is the NFL's active leader in interceptions with 36. He has earned five Pro Bowl invitations – four with Seattle and most recently one with San Francisco in 2019 – and has three times been named an Associated Press first-team All Pro. Sherman's career totals also include 115 passes defensed and 495 tackles, and in his brief stint with the Bucs earlier this season he recorded 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Watson was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Buccaneers out of Penn in 2018. He played in 39 games over his first three seasons in Tampa, starting four and catching 23 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Watson was placed on the active/PUP list to start training camp and then transferred to reserve/PUP at the start of the season.

Related Content

news

S Troy Warner Back on Bucs' Protection List in Week 14

Tampa Bay's Week 14 list of protected practice squad players is similar to the last three weeks but with S Troy Warner now joining K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Bucs Add LS Garrison Sanborn to Practice Squad

With long-snapper Zach Triner currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers added a second option at the position by re-signing one of their former long-snappers, Garrison Sanborn
news

Long-Snapper Zach Triner Lands on COVID List

The Buccaneers have placed long-snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which could result in him missing the upcoming game against Buffalo
news

Bucs Activate Carlton Davis, Promote Breshad Perriman

The Buccaneers have activated CB Carlton Davis from injured reserve and signed WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster off the practice squad, making both available to play on Sunday in Atlanta
news

Bucs Place Aaron Stinnie on Injured Reserve

A knee injury suffered early in his first career regular-season start on Sunday will force guard Aaron Stinnie to injured reserve and Bruce Arians described it as a longer-term issue on Wednesday
news

Bucs Protect Former Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson in Week 13

Tampa Bay has submitted the same list of protected practice squad players that it did in the previous two week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, WR Breshad Perriman and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Breshad Perriman on Bucs' Protected List Again

Tampa Bay's list of protected practice squad players in Week 12 is the same as the week before: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, WR Breshad Perriman and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Carlton Davis Designated to Return from IR

CB Carlton Davis was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, beginning a 21-day window during which he can be activated to the roster at any time…The Bucs also brought WR John Hurst back to the practice squad
news

Scotty Miller Activated from Injured Reserve

Scotty Miller is ready to return to action after missing seven games due to a turf toe injury, as the Buccaneers activated the third-year receiver from the I.R. list on Tuesday
news

Sean Murphy-Bunting, Zach Triner Activated from IR

The Buccaneers have activated CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and LS Zach Triner from injured reserve and both could see action on Monday night against the Giants
news

Bucs Elevate WR Breshad Perriman Again

Tampa Bay used one of its two practice squad elevation options on Monday to bring WR Breshad Perriman up for a second straight week, making him available to play against the Giants
Advertising