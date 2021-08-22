Bucs' Devin White Revealed as 28th Overall Player in NFL Top 100

The third time is the charm, right? It certainly seems that way for Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White, who made his NFL Top 100 debut at No. 28 as he enters his third NFL season.

White was the team's fifth overall pick in 2019 and since then, has made up one half of the league's best inside linebacker tandem. Helped by veteran Lavonte David, who himself ranked 43rd in this year's Top 100 list, White has blossomed into one of the best all-around off-ball linebackers in the league. White led the Buccaneers with 140 combined tackles during their 2020 championship season and stepped up his pass rush, recording 9.0 sacks in the regular season. Those 140 tackles ranked fifth league-wide and his 9.0 sacks were the most of any inside linebacker in the NFL last year.