Bucs Activate Mickens and Logan, Put Potoa'e on COVID List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed rookie defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Potoa'e has spent the entire 2020 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad.

However, the Buccaneers' COVID list actually shrunk on Monday as both wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and running back T.J. Logan were activated from it. Mickens returns to the active roster after initially being placed on the list on November 14. Logan was on injured reserve prior to being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list so he now reverts to that designation. With the addition of Mickens, the Buccaneers' active roster is now back to 53 players.

The Buccaneers now have two players with COVID designations. Defensive lineman Vita Vea was added to the list last Saturday.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Potoa'e originally joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington in May.

Mickens handled most of the team's punt and kickoff return duties for the first nine weeks of the season before missing the last three games. He has returned 15 punts for 99 yards and 12 kickoffs for 289 yards. Mickens also has seven receptions for 58 yards.