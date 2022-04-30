2022 Draft Wrap: Bucs Could Get Immediate Impact from Rookie Class

As has been the case throughout his tenure as the Buccaneers' general manager, Jason Licht wasn't shy about trading around the board to build up draft capital or lock in a targeted player. The Buccaneers swung four different trades of three varieties over the weekend – up, down and back in – beginning right away in the first round. With five players lumped at the top of his draft board, Licht dealt back from the 27th overall pick to the very top of the second round, getting the first picks in the fourth and sixth round to move to number 33.

That meant the Bucs finished the first night of the draft without any shiny new additions to the roster, but Friday night would prove to be much more active for Licht and company. Though there was interest from other teams in trading up to the 33rd pick, the Buccaneers stood pat, unwilling to move down any farther and risk missing out on the clear top player left on their board, Logan Hall.

With Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon still among the free agent ranks and Will Gholston entering his 10th season, a long-term partner for Vita Vea on the Bucs' defensive front was clearly a projectable need. Hall was the third interior lineman drafted after the Georgia duo of Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, and he brings intriguing up-the-middle pass rush potential to the Bucs' defense.

"With Logan, we think he can play the five, the four and the three-technique," said Licht. "We think that he rushes very well inside and that's what probably piqued our interest the most – his value in the passing game as a three technique. He's got a lot of natural ability. He's got a lot of room for improvement just like all of these guys, but I would say his rushing skills from the inside is what we like the most."

Licht's next deal would be a move up, as later that evening he flipped the extra sixth-rounder from the Jacksonville deal to Buffalo in order to slide up three spots to the 57th pick and ensure that Goedeke was still on the board. Goedeke played right tackle for Central Michigan and the Buccaneers like his versatility but plan to first throw him into the competition with Aaron Stinnie to replace retired left guard Ali Marpet.

"[He's] just very tough," said Licht. "He's a very good athlete, he's all business, a very smart player. [He's] got a big upside. We're going to put him in there at guard and let him compete there. But, he can also play right tackle. He's all about football, and when you have smart guys that are just as passionate as he is – all of our picks that we had today are like that – you've got a really good chance to hit on a good player."

In the third round on Friday night, the Buccaneers stayed at the 91st slot and targeted the Sun Devils' White. Even after re-signing incumbent starter Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay should have plenty of use for White in their offense, particularly in terms of his pass-catching ability. White will mix in with Fournette, third-year man Ke'Shawn Vaughn and veteran third-down back Gio Bernard and potentially work the flats as a pass-catcher and the perimeter as a slashing outside runner.

"Well, that was a big reason that we liked him and took him where we did," said Licht of White's pass-catching skills. "He's been very involved in that offense in the passing game. He's got great hands – it's very important to him to be involved in the offense and in the passing game. He has a lot of pride in that. There's a lot of backs that are two-down backs. When you have a three-down back, you put him up a little higher on the board for us, especially in our offense. He's got a chance to be a big asset for us in that regard."

The Thursday night trade with Jacksonville gave the Buccaneers the bell-ringing selection to open the proceedings on Saturday evening, as well. They stayed in that spot once again and selected Otton out of Washington. Later in the fourth round, with their own originally selection, the Bucs nabbed Camarda, representing the highest pick they had used on a punter since 1988.

Otton has a clear path to playing time like most of those picked ahead of him in the Bucs' 2022 draft class. Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy were the only two tight ends on the roster heading into the night, and even if incumbent starter Rob Gronkowski does return for the 2022 season there will snaps available for a true in-line 'Y' tight end who has clear value as a blocker and is a reliable set of hands for Tom Brady.

"When you watch him play, you see that everything he does he just competes," said Spytek. "He just competes. He works to finish plays, he strains to finish plays. We talk about this stuff all the time in our meetings about what we're looking for, what we want at that position, to play the 'Y.' We still have Cam under contract here right now and Codey, and they kind of fit more of that 'F' role, so he was a great addition from that standpoint."

Meanwhile, Camarda will obviously get a chance to win the Buccaneers' punting job after coming off the board at number 133, the second-highest pick the team has ever used on a punter. Camarda is what Spytek called a "two-phase" contributor in that he has impressive punting prowess but is also a weapon on kickoffs. Camarda generates power with an easy leg swing and has shown he can blast kicks high and deep and have the finesse to pin opponents inside the 20. On kickoffs, he can dial up touchbacks at will or hit high hangers that allow his cover team to make tackles inside the 20.

"We like him a lot," said Spytek. "He fits a lot of what we're looking for. He has an incredible leg and he's got easy power. He's got the ability to really hang the ball high and drive it 60 yards down the field. When you're looking for a punter that you're going to draft in the fourth you're looking for that kind of ability to flip the field, change the game almost. He's an athletic punter and obviously he can kick off, too. We expect him to grow and get better with the nuances of punting but we're really excited to have Jake."

After the Camarda pick, which was executed it a few minutes before 1:30 p.m., the Buccaneers looked like they would be kicking up their heels in the draft room for roughly five hours before picking again. Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick had been put to very good use in the trade for new right guard Shaq Mason in March, and their sixth-rounder had been surrendered way back at the 2020 trade deadline to get McLendon. The Bucs' next pick was supposed to be number 248, very near the end of the draft.

However, when Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum began to stand out as a very clear outlier on their draft board, the Buccaneers decided to devote a future asset to helping the team's secondary depth in 2022. Licht sent the Bucs' 2023 fourth-round pick to Jacksonville and got back number 157 in the fifth round, which was used on McCollum, plus number 235 in the seventh round. The 6-2 McCollum has a wide wingspan and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, a rare size-speed-length combination that was tantalizing to Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers. Even if it takes the young corner a bit to crack the defensive lineup he could factor in quickly as a top-notch gunner on the punt team.

"You look at our corner room, that's what we're after right now," said Spytek. "We certainly would expect that with the three corners we have that he goes in and competes to be a four-phase special-teamer, and we're certainly looking for gunners. It's as important a position as there is in special teams, and with the speed and the size and the strength that he has we would expect him to compete and probably take on one of those roles. I know he'll embrace that challenge and be willing to do that while he learns the defense and grows as a corner, and we'll see if he grow into a starting corner for us one day."

The Bucs still had a long wait after that pick but they weren't quite done wheeling and dealing. As they waited for their three late seventh-round picks to come around, they decided to get aggressive one more time and package two of them to move up 18 spots into the bottom of the sixth round. The target was Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft, a 6-5, 265-pound mauler who was best known for his blocking on a prolific Gophers offense.

"Ko Kieft, really again [he's] probably more of a 'Y,' probably not quite as athletic as Cade but really a mauler. We kind of fell in love with the tape and the competitiveness. He is a guy that can do some stuff out of the backfield if we chose to go that route and use a fullback a little but. But we're really just excited to add two great people and two competitors to that [tight end] room."

Tampa Bay's last pick was at number 248, which was their original seventh-round selection. They used it on LSU edge rusher Andre Anthony, who was knocked out of the 2021 season after three games with a knee injury. Anthony had 3.5 sacks in those three contests and also led the Tigers with 5.5 sacks in 10 games in 2020. With Jason Pierre-Paul still a free agent and second-year man Joe Tryon-Shoyinka likely stepping into a starting role, the Buccaneers have room for a young pass rusher to carve out a role in the rotation. Spytek said Anthony seemed to be on track to return from his injury sooner rather than later.