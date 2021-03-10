Bucs Eight Draft Picks Now Slotted, Including Mr. Irrelevant Selection

The NFL took care of the final bit of business regarding the 2021 draft order, awarding 36 compensatory picks to 17 teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Wednesday. With those selections placed at the Rounds 3-6, the full 259-pick order is now set. And, barring a trade, the Buccaneers will make the very last pick of the weekend.
After receiving a sixth-round compensatory pick on Wednesday, the Buccaneers now own these picks in the 2021 NFL Draft (Round-Pick in Round-Overall Pick):
- 1-32-32
- 2-32-64
- 3-31-95
- 4-32-137
- 5-32-176
- 6-33-216*
- 7-24-251
- 7-31-258
(* Compensatory pick)
As Super Bowl LV champions, the Buccaneers were originally set to pick last in each round before the addition of the comp picks. That's the 32nd pick in every round except the third and seventh, in which it is the 31st pick. New England forfeited its third-rounder in the 2018 sideline-filming incident and New Orleans forfeited its seventh-rounder for multiple violations of COVID protocol.
Before the added comp pick, the Buccaneers did not own a sixth-rounder, having traded their pick to Pittsburgh in August of 2019 for tackle Jerald Hawkins and Pittsburgh's 2021 seventh-rounder. Thus, Tampa Bay owns two picks in the seventh round and eight in total.
Since there were no compensatory picks added to the end of the seventh round, Tampa Bay's pick at number 258 is the last one of the draft. The player selected with that pick is annually given the humorous title of "Mr. Irrelevant" and invited to Newport Beach, California for a week of ceremonies and celebration.
Barring a trade, the Buccaneers will pick Mr. Irrelevant for just the second time in team history. The first was in 1993 when Tampa Bay had the last pick of the draft through a trade with Dallas the previous year. The Bucs used the 224th and final pick of that draft on punter/kicker Daron Alcorn of Akron. Alcorn did not make the team or see any action in the NFL.