Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Eight Draft Picks Now Slotted, Including Mr. Irrelevant Selection

The NFL's 2021 draft order is now set with the addition of 36 compensatory selections, and the Bucs own eight total picks, including the very last one of the weekend

Mar 10, 2021 at 05:25 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

210205_TR_Practice_0006

The NFL took care of the final bit of business regarding the 2021 draft order, awarding 36 compensatory picks to 17 teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Wednesday. With those selections placed at the Rounds 3-6, the full 259-pick order is now set. And, barring a trade, the Buccaneers will make the very last pick of the weekend.

After receiving a sixth-round compensatory pick on Wednesday, the Buccaneers now own these picks in the 2021 NFL Draft (Round-Pick in Round-Overall Pick):

  • 1-32-32
  • 2-32-64
  • 3-31-95
  • 4-32-137
  • 5-32-176
  • 6-33-216*
  • 7-24-251
  • 7-31-258

(* Compensatory pick)

As Super Bowl LV champions, the Buccaneers were originally set to pick last in each round before the addition of the comp picks. That's the 32nd pick in every round except the third and seventh, in which it is the 31st pick. New England forfeited its third-rounder in the 2018 sideline-filming incident and New Orleans forfeited its seventh-rounder for multiple violations of COVID protocol.

Before the added comp pick, the Buccaneers did not own a sixth-rounder, having traded their pick to Pittsburgh in August of 2019 for tackle Jerald Hawkins and Pittsburgh's 2021 seventh-rounder. Thus, Tampa Bay owns two picks in the seventh round and eight in total.

Since there were no compensatory picks added to the end of the seventh round, Tampa Bay's pick at number 258 is the last one of the draft. The player selected with that pick is annually given the humorous title of "Mr. Irrelevant" and invited to Newport Beach, California for a week of ceremonies and celebration.

Barring a trade, the Buccaneers will pick Mr. Irrelevant for just the second time in team history. The first was in 1993 when Tampa Bay had the last pick of the draft through a trade with Dallas the previous year. The Bucs used the 224th and final pick of that draft on punter/kicker Daron Alcorn of Akron. Alcorn did not make the team or see any action in the NFL.

Related Content

news

State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers

Taking a position by position look at the Buccaneers heading into the 2021 season, continuing with outside linebackers.
news

Bucs Awarded Sixth-Round Compensatory Pick

Tampa Bay now has seven picks in the 2021 NFL Draft after the league's compensatory system, based on free agency gains and losses, produced an extra selection for the team in the sixth round
news

Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 3.0

Four trades shake up the draft order but the Buccaneers stay put and continue to think defense with the 32nd pick
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

With more NFL coverage of pro days coming up this week, will we start to see some shake ups in the pundits' mock drafts?
news

State of the Bucs: Defensive Line

Taking a position by position look at the Buccaneers heading into the 2021 season, continuing with the defensive line.
news

Six Bucs Appear on Top Free Agents List, the NFL Reveals All 323 Combine Invites & Tom Brady Talks Boat Parade | Carmen Catches Up

With free agency looming, there are quite a few top prospects that the Buccaneers will try to hold onto. Plus, Tom Brady talks about his hazy memories of the Bucs' boat parade and see the list of all 323 Combine invitees.
news

State of the Bucs: Tight Ends

Taking a position by position look at the Buccaneers heading into the 2021 season, continuing with tight ends.
news

Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 2.0

It's Carmen Vitali's turn to take a crack at the mock draft process on Buccaneers.com. See how it compares with Scott Smith's 1.0.
news

State of the Bucs: Running Backs

Taking a position by position look at the Buccaneers heading into the 2021 season, continuing with running backs.
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Pre-Free Agency still means defensive player for the Buccaneers at No. 32, according to most.
news

Could Bucs Pivot from Pick 32?

The Buccaneers own the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft but could choose to move up or down from that spot…What would either type of trade look like?
Advertising