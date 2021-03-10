Bucs Eight Draft Picks Now Slotted, Including Mr. Irrelevant Selection

1-32-32

2-32-64

3-31-95

4-32-137

5-32-176

6-33-216*

7-24-251

7-31-258

(* Compensatory pick)

As Super Bowl LV champions, the Buccaneers were originally set to pick last in each round before the addition of the comp picks. That's the 32nd pick in every round except the third and seventh, in which it is the 31st pick. New England forfeited its third-rounder in the 2018 sideline-filming incident and New Orleans forfeited its seventh-rounder for multiple violations of COVID protocol.

Before the added comp pick, the Buccaneers did not own a sixth-rounder, having traded their pick to Pittsburgh in August of 2019 for tackle Jerald Hawkins and Pittsburgh's 2021 seventh-rounder. Thus, Tampa Bay owns two picks in the seventh round and eight in total.

Since there were no compensatory picks added to the end of the seventh round, Tampa Bay's pick at number 258 is the last one of the draft. The player selected with that pick is annually given the humorous title of "Mr. Irrelevant" and invited to Newport Beach, California for a week of ceremonies and celebration.