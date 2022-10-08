Bucs Activate Two Practice Squad Receivers for Falcons Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently carrying two rookie wide receivers on their practice squad, and both of them may get a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers elevated both Kaylon Geiger and Deven Thompkins from the practice squad, expanding their active roster to 55 players for their Week Five divisional matchup at Raymond James Stadium. Those moves were likely prompted by the team's injury report, which lists wide receivers Russell Gage, Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable to play against Atlanta. Gage had originally been cleared from his hamstring injury on Friday but was then added back to the report on Saturday with a back ailment.

The NFL introduced the elevation option in 2020, which allows teams to activate up to two players from their practice squad for each game. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

This is the second time that Geiger has been elevated, as he was also brought up for the Week Two game at New Orleans. He later spent a week on the active roster while Mike Evans was serving a one-game suspension, getting promoted on September 21 and then waived on September 26 before returning to the practice squad. This marks the first activation for Thompkins.

Both receivers were signed as undrafted free agents in May. In his final season at Utah State, Thompkins caught 102 passes for 1,704 yards and 10 touchdowns, breaking the school recover catches and yards. After transferring from Troy, Geiger recorded 44 receptions for 533 yards and a touchdown in his one season at Texas Tech.