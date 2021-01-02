Bucs Elevate CB Herb Miller, DL Benning Potoa'e as COVID Replacements

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Herb Miller and defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. With outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, inside linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Steve McLendon all landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the Buccaneers were able to elevate Miller and Potoa'e as COVID replacements.

In addition, RB LeSean McCoy has been added to the injury report with a questionable designation for Sunday's game. The reason is listed as "not injury related."

With Miller and Potoa'e elevated and inside linebacker Jack Cichy signed off the New England Patriot's practice squad on Saturday, the Buccaneers will have 54 players on the active roster for Sunday's game. They will be able to keep up to 48 of them active.

This marks the fourth time that Miller has been elevated for a game this season. In general, a specific player can only be elevated twice during the season, but COVID-replacement elevations are exempt from that rule. Miller has played in three games and seen extensive action on special teams, and last week he got 15 snaps on defense and recorded his first career interception in the 47-7 win at Detroit. The Buccaneers may need additional cornerback depth on Sunday if they rule out Carlton Davis, who was listed as doubtful on

This is the first elevation for Potoa'e, who has been on the practice squad for the entire season. He originally joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington this past May. The Buccaneers needed help along the interior defensive line since they will be without both McLendon and Jeremiah Ledbetter, the latter of whom has been ruled out due to a calf injury.