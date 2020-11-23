Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Elevate Practice Squad RB Kenjon Barner for Rams Game

RB Kenjon Barner will be eligible to play in Monday night's game against Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad

Nov 23, 2020 at 06:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

201120_TR_Practice_00008
Running Back Kenjon Barner #44

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated running back Kenjon Barner from the practice squad, making him eligible to play in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium.

The option to elevate up to two players from the practice squad for each game is new in 2020 and not related to the roster rule revisions instituted this summer to help teams deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Barner's case his elevation in Week 11 is related to that issue.

Under the practice squad elevation rules included in the new collective bargaining agreement, any specific player can only be elevated twice in a season by one team. The Buccaneers had already used those two options on Barner in Weeks Three and Four against the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. However, a team can elevate a player a third time if he is a replacement for a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens has been on that list since November 14.

The is the first time the Buccaneers have used the practice squad elevation option since Week Six. The rule allows a team to add up to two players to their list of eligible men for a game without them having to be signed to the active roster, potentially increasing the pool of players on game day to 55. In this case, the Buccaneers carried 52 players on the active roster into Monday, so Barner's elevation will give them 53, from which they will choose 48 to be active for the game. Barner will automatically revert to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers.

Barner played against the Broncos and Chargers, primarily on special teams though he did log four snaps on offense against Los Angeles and was targeted on one pass. He played on the kickoff return unit as well and returned one kickoff for 33 yards against the Chargers.

Tampa Bay signed Barner to their practice squad on September 10, using one of their veteran exceptions on the seventh-year running back and kick returner. Barner went to training camp with the Baltimore Ravens this summer but last year played for the Atlanta Falcons, returning 35 punts for 267 yards and one touchdown and 17 kickoffs for 406 yards.

Barner played for Carolina, Philadelphia, New England and Atlanta before coming to Tampa. In addition to his return contributions he has also rushed 100 times for 416 yards and three touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 152 yards.

Related Content

news

Cyril Grayson Activated from Practice Squad COVID List

WR Cyril Grayson will return to the practice squad after he was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday
news

Bucs Add RB Kenjon Barner to Practice Squad Protected List

The Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options this week, adding RB Kenjon Barner to last week's list of G John Molchon, K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
news

Ali Marpet, Jaydon Mickens Won't Make Trip to Charlotte

Starting LG Ali Marpet will miss a second straight game due to a concussion and wide receivers Jaydon Mickens and Cyril Grayson (practice squad) have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Protect Three Practice Squad Players in Week 10

The Buccaneers will protect the same three practice squad players from being signed away this week: G John Molchon, K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
news

Will Gholston Activated from Reserve List

DL Will Gholston will be able to suit up for Sunday night's game against the Saints after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, as expected
news

Buccaneers Place DL Will Gholston on Reserve/COVID-19 List

DL Will Gholston has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he indicated on Wednesday afternoon that he has not tested positive and expects to play against the Saints on Sunday
news

Antonio Brown Activated Among Week Nine Roster Moves

WR Antonio Brown has finished his commissioner's suspension and is now on the Bucs' active roster, making him eligible to play on Sunday against the Saints…WR Cyril Grayson was waived to open a spot
news

Antony Auclair Returns to Active Roster

On Saturday, the Buccaneers activated tight end Antony Auclair from injured reserve, restoring the position to four deep and adding a strong blocker to the rotation
news

Bucs Activate Rookie G John Molchon from IR

The Buccaneers have activated undrafted rookie guard John Molchon from injured reserve, filling an open spot on their 53-man roster
news

Bucs Add WR Antonio Brown to Star-Studded Offense

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers officially signed WR Antonio Brown, who has averaged 86 receiving yards per game and scored 80 touchdowns in his career, adding even more firepower to an offense that already features Mike Evans and Chris Godwin
news

Bucs Protect K Joseph, DL Ledbetter on the Practice Squad Again

As was also the case in Week Seven, the Buccaneers have chosen to use two of their practice-squad protection options on K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Advertising