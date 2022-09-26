Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Head to Miami to Avoid Hurricane Ian

The Buccaneers will move their football operations to Miami-Dade County on Tuesday and practice at the Miami Dolphins' facility…No changes have yet been made to Sunday's game schedule

Sep 26, 2022 at 06:45 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

With Hurricane Ian potentially hitting the Bay area this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made contingency plans for this week's preparations for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team will depart Tampa on Tuesday and relocate their football operations to Miami-Dade County. The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if necessary. The Dolphins play at Cincinnati in Week Four and would be finished with their on-field preparations by Wednesday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been no changes to the plans for Tampa Bay's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymonds James Stadium on Sunday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The NFL, in consultation with team and local officials, will continue to monitor the situation.

