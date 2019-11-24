Bucs-Falcons Inactives: Carl Nassib Makes His Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 12 contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

For the second week in a row, Tampa Bay's defense gets a key player back from an injury suffered in Seattle in Week Nine. Cornerback Carlton Davis was back in the Bucs' secondary last Sunday and now outside linebacker Carl Nassib is returning from a groin strain. Nassib started the Bucs' first eight games and is second on the team with 3.0 sacks. Fellow outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was sidelined to start the week of practice with a knee ailment but was back by Friday and is also active today.

Atlanta's offense will be missing two of its top contributors with tight end Austin Hooper and RB Devonta Freeman out due to injury. Hooper is the Falcons' second-leading pass-catcher and Freeman is the team's leading rusher. The Atlanta defense will be missing safety Kemal Ishmael.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

· OLB Kahzin Daniels

· T Jerald Hawkins

· TE Jordan Leggett

· OLB Anthony Nelson

· CB M.J. Stewart

· G Aaron Stinnie

· CB Mazzi Wilkins

Nelson and Stewart are out due to injury.

FALCONS INACTIVES

· DE John Cominsky

· RB Devonta Freeman

· T Matt Gono

· TE Austin Hooper

· S Kemal Ishmael

· WR Brandon Powell

· DT Deadrin Senat