Bucs Fans Invited to Choose the Top Moment in Franchise History

Forty-three years can produce a lot of memorable moments.

That's how many seasons the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played, and they are about to launch into training camp for their 44th, which happens to double as the National Football League's historic 100th campaign. All across the league, NFL teams are celebrating that landmark season by identifying the biggest moments in their respective histories. The Buccaneers want YOU to help them do exactly that.

Every Bucs fan has her or his favorite memory, and there are too many to count. Maybe you were there when the franchise got its first regular-season win in New Orleans on December 11, 1977…or more likely you were part of the victory celebration when the team plane landed back in Tampa. Maybe you watched the ridiculous Monday Night Football shootout against the Rams in 2000 and thought you'd never see a more exciting Buccaneers game. Perhaps you shed a few tears along with Mike Alstott when he was honored at Raymond James Stadium upon his retirement.

Those were all amazing moments for both the team and its fans. So were Dwight Smith's two pick-sixes in Super Bowl XXXVII and the parade that followed in downtown Tampa after the Bucs won, the drafting of Lee Roy Selmon and his subsequent induction into the Hall of Fame, and the unforgettable rain-drenched afternoon at old Tampa Stadium that ended in a 3-0 win over Kansas City to send the Bucs to the playoffs for the first time. Those with a more jaded heart might even include the Bert Emanuel catch-that-should-have-been at the end of a thrilling 1999 NFC Championship Game.