Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Ready for New State of Play

When the Buccaneers face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Sunday night it will mark the 24th different U.S. state and the 64th different stadium in which they've played a regular-season game

Oct 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

lvr

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have flown over Nevada to get to a game, but they've never landed in the 36th state as a team. That will change on Saturday when the Buccaneers fly to Las Vegas ahead of their Sunday night matchup with the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Of course, no NFL team had played a regular-season game in Nevada until the Raiders relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas this year and moved into their brand-new stadium. The first regular-season NFL game in the state occurred on September 21 when the Raiders played host to the New Orleans Saints and came away with a 34-24 victory. Two weeks later, the Buffalo Bills became the first visiting team to get a win in Las Vegas, downing the Raiders by a 30-23 score.

Now the Buccaneers will become the third visiting team to play in Nevada, and it marks the first time they have visited a new state for some football in nearly two decades. That doesn't count the two games Tampa Bay played in London, in 2009 and 2019.

The last time the Bucs collectively breathed the air of a state for the first time was in 2001, when they went to Nashville to play the Titans at what was then known as the Adelphia Coliseum. Tampa Bay got to overtime in that game but eventually lost, 31-28. The Titans had moved to Tennessee from Houston in 1997 and then changed their nickname from the Oilers two years later.

Prior to that, the Buccaneers had broken ground, so to speak, in North Carolina in 1996 and South Carolina in 1995. Both were against the fledgling Carolina Panthers, who played their home games on the Clemson campus in their inaugural season before moving into what was then known as Ericcson Stadium in Charlotte the next year.

Overall, Nevada will be the 24th U.S. state in which the Buccaneers have played a regular-season game. If one were to include preseason games, then the Bucs would have hit exactly half of the states in the union because they played a game on the University of Oklahoma campus in the summer of 1998.

Allegiant Stadium will be the 64th different stadium in which the Buccaneers have played a regular-season game, and the first one they have visited for the first time since 2017. That season, the Bucs got their first look at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tampa Bay has actually got to visit quite a few new or relatively new stadiums in recent years, hitting the 49ers' Levi's Stadium in 2016, the Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium in 2015 and both MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (the Giants) and Cowboys Stadium in Dallas in 2012.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin was a rookie when the Bucs played in those new venues in Minneapolis and Atlanta in 2017, and he enjoyed both experiences. He's looking forward to another first-time visit to a new NFL stadium.

"That's definitely something that I'm aware of," said Godwin. "I think any time you're able to play in a new stadium there's a little bit of an allure to it because it's new. I thought Minnesota's was really nice. I thought all of the ones we played at were really cool. Seeing the stadium in Vegas a couple times already, just watching them on TV, it looks like it's really nice. I'm excited to go out there and play. I wish that we could be in a situation where they have full capacity. I'm sure that will be really rocking when they get full fans in there. But nonetheless I'm happy to go there."

Tampa Bay's 34-17 win at Levi's Stadium in 2016 came at the sixth different stadium in California which the team has played a regular-season game. That is the highest number of different locations to which the Bucs have traveled in any state. They've played at five different stadiums in Florida, including two of their own.

Related Content

news

Rob Gronkowski Makes Improbable Catch | A Next Gen Look at Packers-Bucs

Rob Gronkowski's 12-yard touchdown catch against Green Bay didn't have a high probability of being caught, according to Next Gen Stats…Also Todd Bowles' blitzes worked extremely well
news

Buccaneers 'Turn It Loose' on Defense

After a worrying first quarter on Sunday, the Buccaneers' defense let out a collective breath and decided to throw caution to the wind in their efforts to stop Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' great offense
news

Game Ball | Packers vs. Buccaneers

Who deserves the Game Ball for the Buccaneers dominant win over Green Bay Sunday? Scott and Carmen have made their picks and now you can vote on the winner.
news

What's Next: Bucs Head to Vegas in First Place

After knocking the Green Bay Packers from the ranks of the unbeaten, the Buccaneers will hit the road for a nationally-televised Sunday night game against the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week Seven
news

Mike Evans Feeling Better, Ready for Cleaner Game

WR Mike Evans expects to be closer to full strength on Sunday and, with some of his fellow offensive players also potentially returning, likes the Bucs' chances if they can stop creating self-inflicted wounds
news

Fill the Vita Vea Void? Todd Bowles Has a Plan

With Vita Vea on injured reserve, the Buccaneers will trust Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles to deploy his remaining players, including Rakeem Nunez-Roches, in a way that keeps the defense stout
news

Ronald Jones Makes His Own Yards | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Bears

Bucs RB Ronald Jones recorded his second consecutive 100-yard game in Chicago in Week Five, but he had to put in a little extra work to do it
news

Bucs Lose Vea for Season, Hope for Injury Improvements

DL Vita Vea is likely to miss the rest of the season, which is a huge blow to the Bucs' defense, but the team is hoping for some reinforcements on offense with a long break ahead
news

What's Next: Long Weekend Leads to Packers Showdown

The Bucs will enjoy a mini-bye after their Thursday game in Chicago but then return to work against one of the NFC's top Super Bowl contenders
news

Tom Brady Bombs His Way to First NFC Player of the Week Award

Bucs QB Tom Brady has his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award after his five-TD performance against the Chargers, but that just adds to his NFL-record 30 POTW awards in New England
news

Scotty Gets Separation | A Next Gen Look at Chargers-Bucs

Second-year WR Scotty Miller got more space between him and the defenders than any other receiver on either team Sunday…Also, the Bucs' defense pulled back on the blitzing in Week Four

Advertising