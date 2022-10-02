Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Activate 'Florida Strong' Relief Efforts During Sunday's Game Against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that the organization will activate 'Florida Strong' relief efforts during Sunday night's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. The activation efforts will include raising funds to support those affected by Hurricane Ian, honoring emergency personnel and first responders, and uniting impacted communities throughout Florida. In addition, the NFL Foundation will match the $1 million donation made by the Glazer Family on Thursday to support nonprofit organizations aiding those most impacted by the storm throughout the state.

"We are committed to supporting the thousands of Floridians who are dealing with tragic circumstances and in need of assistance following this catastrophic storm," said Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "By raising funds, honoring our brave first responders and encouraging others throughout the state to help where they can, we will show that together we are Florida Strong."

Prior to Sunday's game, the Buccaneers will dedicate pre-game activities to those affected by Hurricane Ian, as well as the state's first responders and emergency personnel. The Buccaneers will show a pre-game tribute video and conduct a "moment of support" prior to the National Anthem to honor those affected by the hurricane. Additionally, the Buccaneers have invited emergency personnel throughout the Tampa Bay region to participate as honorary guests in the pre-game coin toss, including Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent In Charge Mark Brutnell and the Florida Sheriff's Association Task Force Chair and Bay County Sherriff Tommy Ford.

In addition, the Buccaneers will host representatives from the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) Keep Tampa Bay Safe Task Force, including: Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire Rescue, Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire Rescue, Pinellas County Sherriff's Office, St. Petersburg Police Department, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, Bay County Sherriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol.

To raise money for those impacted by the hurricane, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation will donate its share of the proceeds from Sunday's 50/50 raffle to relief efforts. The 50/50 raffle is conducted at every Buccaneers home game to raise funds to support the Tampa Bay community. In addition, the organization is selling 'Florida Strong' t-shirts to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian, available for purchase here.

Team captain and Florida native Lavonte David will conclude player introductions by running onto the field while displaying the Florida state flag. The team will also broadcast player messages in stadium, encouraging fans and the community to participate in relief efforts through donations or in-person volunteering across the state. On Thursday, quarterback Tom Brady encouraged others to join him in donating to the Florida Disaster Fund.